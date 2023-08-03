Lindsay Lou's New Single 'Shame' Features a Billy Strings Guitar Solo

Her forthcoming album, Queen of Time, will be out September 29.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Lindsay Lou shares the dreamy new single “Shame” from her forthcoming album Queen of Time, out September 29 on Kill Rock Stars Nashville.

Featuring an anthemic solo from Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso Billy Strings, the song and its accompanying music video highlight the album’s continued theme of duality. “Shame” challenges the notion that we should hide any part of ourselves and celebrates the multitudes women contain. 

"I don’t think shame does us any favors,” says Lindsay Lou. “There’s this lie that’s been passed down and around that we need shame, that it keeps us safe or something. I'm calling bulls on that. We contain multitudes, and each aspect is as deserving of love as the next.” She continues, “May we all embrace the balance of feminine and masculine aspects in our nature. May we reclaim our own self-expression and uncouple ourselves from systems that aim to oppress or cast shadows of shame on the beauty of our bodies."

After the loss of her grandmother, the end of her marriage, and the overwhelming turmoil of COVID lockdowns, Lou sought out a hallucinogenic ritual that would not only inform the way she processed the waves of grief ahead of her, but led to a profound realization about her own feminine power.

With a new vision of womanhood in mind, she began to see a throughline from her grandmother, to herself, to the art she was creating. Queen of Time is the result of that deeply personal spiritual journey, unfolding across eleven tracks of tender, heartbreakingly beautiful music. Lou has previously shared two singles from the album, including the title track “Queen of Time” and the folk-pop ballad “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Grammy Award-winner Jerry Douglas. 

Lindsay Lou honed her style with her bluegrass-inspired band, Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, as well as the Michigan supergroup, Sweet Water Warblers, becoming a beloved live performer on stages everywhere from Telluride Bluegrass Festival to Stagecoach, Celtic Connections to Australia’s National Folk Festival, and a “Can’t Miss Act” at AmericanaFest.

A strong companion to her songwriting, her voice is a molasses-sweet instrument that slices deep into the soul, garnering critical acclaim from PBS, NPR Music, Billboard, No Depression, Paste, The Bluegrass Situation and more. On Queen of Time, she captures a new arc of haloed beauty, becoming unattainable in her own way—a vibrant, powerful woman who can share herself with the world, and yet define a mystic sense of inner self. 

Lindsay Lou 2023 Tour Dates

August 2 – Telluride, CO @ Sunset Music Series 
August 4 – Crested Butte, CO @ The Public House 
August 5 – Del Norte, CO @ Rhythms On The Rio 
August 6 – Buena Vista, CO @ Lariat 
August 18-20 – Wellston, MI @ Hoxeyville
August 21 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark **
August 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown **
August 23 – Peoria, IL @ 3300 Event Center **
September 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club
September 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
September 15 - Columbus, OH @ Woodlands
September 16-17 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
September 21-22 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest
September 28 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall
September 28 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
September 30-1 – Annapolis, MD @ Baygrass Festival ^^
October 6-8 – Pelham, TN @ CaveFest ^^
October 19 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark ''
October 20 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre
November 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #
November 9 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre #
November 10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theatre #
November 11 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ #
November 12 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee #
November 14 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live #
November 16 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall #
November 17 – Hattiesburg, MS @ Saenger Theatre #
November 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre #
December 6-9 – Puerto Morelos, Mexico @ Strings & Sol

** – Sweet Water Warblers 
^^ – Artist at Large & Band Set 
'' – Michigan Night, Co-Bill
# – Supporting Greensky Bluegrass

Photographer Credit: Dana Kalachnik



