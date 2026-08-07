Linda Imperial Releases New Single, Video YOUR SILENCE IS DEADLY

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Singer-songwriter Linda Imperial has released a new single and official music video titled YOUR SILENCE IS DEADLY, now available on all digital streaming platforms. The song examines the emotional toll of communication breakdown in relationships, focusing on the loneliness that develops when a partner becomes emotionally unreachable rather than dwelling on anger or confrontation.

Written from a place many listeners will recognize, Your Silence Is Deadly explores what happens when communication fades, and emotional distance quietly takes over a relationship. Rather than anger or confrontation, the song focuses on the loneliness that grows when someone you love slowly becomes unreachable. Flipping the familiar phrase 'silence is golden' on its head, Imperial reminds listeners that sometimes silence speaks louder and hurts deeper than words ever could.

'Silence can sometimes hurt more than the words we're afraid to say,' says Linda Imperial. 'This song came from that place where everything left unspoken begins to carry its own weight, creating distance, loneliness, and damage that can be hard to undo. Sometimes, the silence really is the loudest part of a relationship.'

Driven by honest lyrics and heartfelt emotion, Your Silence Is Deadly paints a vivid picture of a relationship slipping away with its relatable message and emotionally honest storytelling. Your Silence Is Deadly shines a light on a struggle that many experience but few know how to express.

The official lyric video was created by Eklectrik Music in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Linda Imperial

Linda Imperial, a true survivor whose life and decades-long musical career have been a whirlwind roller coaster of highs, lows, and dark struggles followed by shining through redemption, showcases the blues-rock side of her artistry like never before.

After a tour with Big Mama Thornton's rhythm section, Linda found her breakthrough success with Loverde, a 70's-early 80's dance/vocal group she co-founded. Linda toured the world to promote their hit 'Die Hard Lover,' which debuted on the Billboard charts at #4 and stayed in the upper reaches for months.

Her list of later credits and association is truly dizzying, having worked for and with the Jazz supergroup New York Jazz Explosion, Sylvester, The Weather Girls, Gary Duncan's Quicksilver Messenger Service and Jefferson Starship, where she met her husband David Freiberg (an early member of both Quicksilver Messenger Service and Jefferson Airplane and an original member and current member of Jefferson Starship).

YOUR SILENCE IS DEADLY was written by Linda Imperial and Dore Coller and produced by Imperial and Joseph Andre White. The recording features Imperial on vocals alongside Jude Gold on guitar, Eammon Flynn on piano, Marc Levine on bass, Prairie Prince on drums and Phillip Roscoe Gallo on organ, with background vocals from Jeanie Tracy, Omega Rae, White and Joel Jaffe. The track was recorded by engineers David Freiberg and Thomas Woodfill at Free Mountain Studios.

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