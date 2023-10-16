Lily Rose Returns to Sam Hunt's Outskirts Tour 2024

Groundbreaking Country artist Lily Rose is set to join Multi-Platinum-selling Country star Sam Hunt for the third consecutive year as she embarks on his just-announced Outskirts Tour 2024 produced by Live Nation.

The upcoming arena tour will begin on Feb. 22, 2024 with a kickoff in Grand Rapids and stops in Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay and more. Joining Hunt and Rose will be Multi-Platinum selling Country artist Brett Young.

“I can't believe this is the third year we get to go out with Sam,” shares Rose. “His influence has not only guided my decision to move to Nashville but he also made me feel like there was a space in Country music for me sonically. We've now become such great friends with his whole entire team and they are the kindest and best in the business. We're stoked to go back out with him.”

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time at www.SamHunt.com/Tour.

After completing Hunt's 27-stop Summer On The Outskirts Tour that wrapped earlier this summer, she continues performing for fans nationwide as her support slot on Shania Twain's Queen Of Me Tour which began last week in Houston, Texas with dates throughout the fall. For dates and more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024 with Lily Rose:

Feb. 22, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

Feb. 23, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 24, 2024 in Rosemont, Ill. at Allstate Arena

March 1, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2024 in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

March 3, 2024 in Youngstown, OH at Covelli Centre

March 14, 2024 in Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Events Center

March 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wis. at Fiserv Forum

March 16, 2024 in Peoria, Ill. at Peoria Civic Center

March 21, 2024 in Green Bay, Wis. at Resch Center

March 22, 2024 in Duluth, Minn. at Amsoil Arena

March 23, 2024 in Grand Forks, N.D. at Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 4, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

April 5, 2024 in Greensboro, N.C. at Greensboro Coliseum

April 11, 2024 in Savannah, Ga. at Enmarket Arena

April 12, 2024 in Columbia, S.C. at Colonial Life Arena

April 13, 2024 in Charlottesville, Va. at John Paul Jones Arena

Photo credit: Brayln Kelly