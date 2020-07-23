Lil Skies and NoCap Team Up For Latest Track 'Lightbeam'

Lil Skies and NoCap bring melodic heat to Skies' latest single, "Lightbeam," available today via All We Got Ent/Atlantic Records.

Listen below!

The single follows Lil Skies' " Red & Yellow " from the "ROAD TO FAST 9" mixtape and string of single releases " Riot , " " Havin My Way " (Feat. Lil Dirk) and " Fidget ." "Lightbeam" also comes shortly after NoCap's first project since 2019, Steel Human .

Released March 2019, Lil Skies debut album Shelby made an explosive debut at #5 on the SoundScan/ Billboard 200 - Lil Skies' second consecutive top 10 release following his RIAA Certified Platinum 2018 breakthrough, Life Of A Dark Rose. Named for the Waynesboro, PA-based rapper's mom, Shelby is highlighted by the RIAA Certified Platinum hit, "i," which boasts over 350 million global streams. "i" was Lil Skies' first top 40 success on Billboard's "Hot 100" and highest charting single to date. The track is joined by an equally successful companion video, directed by Cole Bennett (Juice Wrld, Blueface, Slump God), now boasting over 60 million views via YouTube alone. In addition, a documentary exploring the making of Shelby has earned over 1 million views.

With almost 3 billion streams under his belt, Lil Skies has quickly built a massive fan following with his distinctive brand of high-energy hip hop. The PA-based rapper made his striking major label debut with 2018's RIAA Certified Platinum mixtape LIFE OF A DARK ROSE, offering ample evidence of his angst-ridden, high-energy power. The project spawned a trio of Certified Platinum singles including "Lust," joined by a massively popular visual now with over 140 million views via YouTube. "Red Roses" and "Nowadays" from the mixtape arrived alongside Cole Bennett-directed clips which have earned over 443 million combined views via Lyrical Lemonade.

Along with Shelby, Lil Skies has unleashed a long series of tracks and videos such as "Havin My Way (feat. Lil Durk)," "Real Ties," "Name in the Sand," "I Know You (Feat. Young Pinch), "No Rest" and "More Money More Ice." 2019 also saw such singles as "Going Off" (now boasting over 9 million views via YouTube) and "Magic," featured on EA's hugely successful Madden NFL 20. This year, Lil Skies was featured on "ROAD TO FAST 9," a star-studded mixtape heralding the next chapter in one of the most popular motion picture series of all time, The Fast Saga.

Hailed by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, and many more as a milestone new artist, Lil Skies is just as powerful on stage as he is in the studio. The past two years have seen him lighting it up on his own U.S. headline tour along with a support role on Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd's "Dazed & Blazed" amphitheater tour and festival appearances as Made In America, Rolling Loud NY, Rolling Loud LA, Rolling Loud Hong Kong, and more.

Acclaimed Mobile, Alabama rising rapstar NoCap recently released his first project since 2019's THE HOOD DICTIONARY, a brand new mixtape titled STEEL HUMAN. The pristine release is fueled by 16 groundbreaking tracks, each of which display NoCap's budding talent and keen lyricism. Earlier this summer, NoCap debuted his stunning collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert for "Count A Million," the first record to arrive after NoCap's release from jail earlier this year, in addition to being the first single from his STEEL HUMAN mixtape.

NoCap's critically-acclaimed project, 2019's THE HOOD DICTIONARY was preceded by his 2019 mixtape, THE BACKEND CHILD. Marked by NoCap's creative, clever, and catchy wordplay and lyrically airtight bars, the acclaimed collection includes the hit singles, "Set It Off," "Blind Nights," "New Ones" (feat. Quando Rondo), and the RIAA-certified Gold certified breakthrough smash, "Ghetto Angels." It has become not only a cultural phenomenon, but an anthem for those affected by the circumstances that the breakthrough rapper passionately depicts in his lyrics. With his consistence in delivering standout projects and records, 2020 only proves that NoCap is just getting started.

