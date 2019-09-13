Lewis Blissett Releases Visual for 'Killing Butterflies'
Lewis Blissett unveils his abstract visual for "Killing Butterflies" and will debut his EP via Warner Records soon.
Watch the video below!
Lewis is a rare breed - the beauty and pain in his voice seem way beyond his years. He has made a name for himself in a short time, cultivating 2.5 million followers on Instagram and YouTube combined and amassing over 3 million cumulative streams for his debut single "Sick Thoughts," which was released this summer. His viral covers have also garnered co-signs from Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Rihanna.