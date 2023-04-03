Laurie Berkner to Perform in Norwalk, CT at the Wall Street Thetare

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner invites families to join her when she returns to Connecticut for a "Greatest Hits" solo concert on Sunday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT.

"I am thrilled to be returning to the Wall Street Theater," says Laurie Berkner. "I love singing and dancing with the kids and families in Norwalk!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner celebrates the 25th anniversary of the release of her second album, Buzz Buzz, throughout 2023. At her Norwalk show, Laurie will perform songs from Buzz Buzz like "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)" and "Pig On Her Head," along with such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," and "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)" and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump." Laurie will showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Kids around the world can now sing, dance, and march along to many of Laurie's classic songs like "We Are The Dinosaurs" via the Laurie Berkner Tonie and the Toniebox, an imagination-building, screen-free digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie "the gold standard of the children's music world." As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, including the newly released Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. The Laurie Berkner Band's YouTube channel has received more than 350 million views.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Entertainment Weekly praised Laurie's music as as "kids'-music alchemy at its finest." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."