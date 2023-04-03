Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Laurie Berkner to Perform in Norwalk, CT at the Wall Street Thetare

Berkner's "Greatest Hits" solo concert will be on Sunday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner invites families to join her when she returns to Connecticut for a "Greatest Hits" solo concert on Sunday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT.

"I am thrilled to be returning to the Wall Street Theater," says Laurie Berkner. "I love singing and dancing with the kids and families in Norwalk!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner celebrates the 25th anniversary of the release of her second album, Buzz Buzz, throughout 2023. At her Norwalk show, Laurie will perform songs from Buzz Buzz like "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)" and "Pig On Her Head," along with such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," and "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)" and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump." Laurie will showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Kids around the world can now sing, dance, and march along to many of Laurie's classic songs like "We Are The Dinosaurs" via the Laurie Berkner Tonie and the Toniebox, an imagination-building, screen-free digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie "the gold standard of the children's music world." As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, including the newly released Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. The Laurie Berkner Band's YouTube channel has received more than 350 million views.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Entertainment Weekly praised Laurie's music as as "kids'-music alchemy at its finest." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."



Video: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS Photo
Video: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS
Accompanied by Cat Popper (bass), Zoe Brecher (drums), Michael Hesslein (keys) and Ben Talmi (electric guitar), he performed three singles from the record, including “Sometime After This,” “It’s A Miracle” and “Bad Luck.” Watch videos of the performances now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now!
Mura Masa Shares New Track Whenever I Want & Confirms Tour Photo
Mura Masa Shares New Track 'Whenever I Want' & Confirms Tour
Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Mura Masa shares a new single, “Whenever I Want,” via his own Pond Recordings alongside a video directed by The Reids. The new track follows Mura Masa’s production on the chart-topping, global hit, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.
New Found Glory Announce Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour Photo
New Found Glory Announce 'Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour'
The tour kicks off on August 11th in Tampa, FL, making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Oklahoma City, OK on October 14h with support from Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids on select dates. Check out tour dates now!
Ryan Charles Releases New Western Rap Song Turquoise Stones Photo
Ryan Charles Releases New Western Rap Song 'Turquoise Stones'
River House Artists’ self-proclaimed jiggy buckaroo, Ryan Charles, released his latest single, “Turquoise Stones,” available everywhere now. With his Western rap style, Charles is bringing a unique new sound to the country music genre. “Turquoise Stones” pairs a Western perspective with a fresh hip-hop vibe.

