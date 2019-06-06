Larkins Release Shimmering New Single SUGAR SWEET

Fast-rising Manchester band Larkins have released their new single 'Sugar Sweet' via Good Soldier Records. The single premiered as Zane Lowe's 'World First' on Beats 1.



Already a firm fan favourite live, 'Sugar Sweet' is a bright love song featuring exquisite harmonies, soaring synths and a massive inescapable chorus. The video follows the first moments of a blossoming romance between two friends as the girls make an abandoned house their home.



Regarding 'Sugar Sweet' frontman Josh Noble says, "'Sugar Sweet' was always about a moment. The moment where nothing kinda turns to something. I wrote the main melody really early on as band and had the lyric in a notepad for years. Playing the track live we hadn't appreciated how hard we wanted it to drop and we released that audiences were dropping with us. We had to do the track justice not only in production but how we presented the artwork, video and the story, so it only felt right to revisit it. The early version was cool but definitely felt unfinished. Now I feel like this is a really serious statement for us both sonically and visually."



'Sugar Sweet' follows the release of Larkins' debut single 'TV Dream' on Good Soldier Records earlier this year. The song received an immense response from both fans and media, quickly clocking up over a million streams. 'TV Dream' proved a radio hit and featured on the playlists of Radio 1, BBC Introducing and Radio X, while the band have also received significant support from Zane Lowe on Beats 1.



The release led the band to sell out a landmark hometown show to 2000 rapturous fans at Manchester's Albert Hall. Capturing the moment perfectly, Larkins release the live albumLarkins: Live At The Albert Hall, Manchester. It is available to stream now and can be purchased physically from July 5th on CD, cassette and vinyl.



As an undeniable proven live force Larkins have sold out headline shows across the UK and Europe, and played their first US shows this year at SXSW Festival.



As a thank you to their dedicated fans in Manchester, Larkins have announced a tiny headline show at the city's intimate Deaf Institute on June 11th. Following this the band will play their largest London headline show to date at Dingwalls on June 19th. This autumn the band will embark on an extensive 16-date UK headline tour, running throughout October and November. Tickets for all shows are available now via larkinsband.com



This year has seen Larkins make a huge statement as one of the most exciting and in-demand bands to emerge from Manchester in recent times. The band are currently recording their debut album with producers Dan Nigro (A-Trak, Sky Ferreira, Lewis Capaldi) and Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Fun, Kid Cudi) - a record which is sure to send Larkins even further into the stratosphere.



LARKINS TOUR DATES



JUNE

11th - Manchester, Deaf Institute

19th - London, Dingwalls



OCTOBER

13th - Liverpool, Zanzibar

14th - Stoke, Sugarmill

16th - Derby, The Venue

17th - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

18th - Bournemouth, The Anvil

21st - Southampton, Joiners

22nd - Bristol, Rough Trade

23rd - Exeter, Cavern

24th - Brighton, The Pipeline

29th - Leeds, Wardrobe

31st - Glasgow, King Tuts



NOVEMBER

1st - Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete's

3rd - Newcastle, Think Tank?

4th - Nottingham, Bodega

6th - Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge

8th - Leicester, Duffy's Bar





