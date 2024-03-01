Landon Conrath Announces New EP 'Songs From A Past Life'; Shares 'Overrated'

Minneapolis alternative artist Landon Conrath will release his new project Songs From A Past Life and shares the fuzzed out pop-punk-leaning “Overrated.”

Brimming with tension and energy, the anthemic new track resonates with anyone who's ever felt like an outsider in their own community or fought for attention in a relationship. Landon's vocals pierce with tortured honesty alongside hard-hitting guitars.

In a world where conformity often reigns supreme, and the battle for attention in relationships can feel like an uphill struggle, Landon fearlessly confronts the shadows of doubt and emerges triumphant, offering solace to those who have ever felt like they're "no one in this town".

Since bursting onto the scene, Landon Conrath has enthralled media and fans alike, winning praise from The Current, MSP Magazine, Music in Minnesota, MN Daily, Ones to Watch, and more. His high-energy live show has become a must-see across the country. He's currently in the midst of his debut headline US tour which saw SOLD OUT performances in New York City, Boston, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Chicago. The tour concludes with a hometown show in Minneapolis on April 26th at Fine Line. See the remaining dates below and find more information at https://landonconrath.com/

Landon Conrath, the Minneapolis-based songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, has been making waves in the music scene since his debut album, Nothing Matters Anyway. After nearly a year of touring with artists like Yam Haus, Windser, and Ber, Landon is gearing up to release his upcoming EP, Songs of a Past Life, scheduled for release on April 26th, 2024.

This new EP promises to be a compelling addition to Landon's discography, featuring heavy-hitting rock tracks such as "Debbie Downer" and "Overrated," while still incorporating songs like "Hollywood" and "Pavement" that stay true to Landon's indie-pop roots. Comprising six new tracks, the project was produced by Landon himself along with guitarist Caleb Dee, except for "Debbie Downer," which was produced by Bradley Hale.

Landon kicked off 2024 with a 26-date US headline tour, bringing his music to fans across the country. As he embarks on this musical journey, Landon reflects on the themes of his new EP, stating, "The EP is titled 'Songs of a Past Life,' and simply put, it's a collection of songs that feel like they've been transported here from a not-so-distant past." He shares that these songs, written almost four years ago, explore issues from a time when he was younger, less experienced, and in more romantic distress.

Despite being happily married now, Landon acknowledges the nostalgic disconnect between his current life and the themes of heartbreak in these songs. He believes the project will feel like home to many of his fans who have been listening consistently for the last three to four years, capturing the essence of his earlier projects with similar production and writing styles. Landon expresses his hope that "Songs of a Past Life" holds significance for his fans, just as it does for him. With over 60 million streams on his catalog, Landon continues to build a dedicated fanbase, making his mark in the music industry.

LANDON CONRATH 2024 TOUR DATES:

Apr 10 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

Apr 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Apr 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters

Apr 18 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

Apr 19 – Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

Apr 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Photo credit: Sawyer Brice