Lakeshore Records to Release 'Sally Stevens Sings - Jean-Michel Bernard Plays'

Lakeshore Records is set to release Sally Stevens Sings--Jean-Michel Bernard Plays digitally on December 4.

Singer, lyricist and choral director Sally Stevens has had an over fifty-year storied career performing for the biggest names in show business-- Herb Alpert, Lou Adler, Nat King Cole and Burt Bacharach, as well as Lalo Schifrin, Michel Legrand, Jerry Goldsmith and more. After a charmed meeting performing at a Lalo Schifrin tribute concert, Stevens was invited to perform with French pianist, composer, educator and producer Jean-Michel Bernard. Bernard who has worked with everyone from Claude Chabrol and Ray Charles, to Ennio Morricone and Michel Gondry, has chosen a colorful selection of songs from every era of film, to reimagine with Stevens. The vocals for the album were recorded at Capitol Studios with Al Schmitt and then the tracks were augmented and expanded in Paris by Bernard.

Says Stevens: "The possibility of recording together had come up over recent years, and it burst full bloom when we decided to go into Capitol with Al Schmitt and record some vocals, really just for the fun of it. That project expanded from three songs to seven songs with vocals, and Jean-Michel then took the tracks back to Paris with him and combined them with the incredible instrumental tracks he performs. And thus, we have the gift of this wonderful project."

Notes Bernard: "I had known Sally for a long time through her performances in film scores. I had to meet her, meet THE legendary Sally Stevens! I contacted her and during a Lalo Schifrin tribute concert at the Vibrato Grill in Los Angeles, I took the opportunity to invite her to sing two songs. Following the success of this concert, I came up with the idea of recording a few songs together and thus the album 'Sally Sings, JMB Plays' was born under the care of our dear friend, the legendary Al Schmitt at Capitol Studios. We recorded seven songs, so I added tracks on the solo piano that I had recorded in France to complete, always music by legendary composers for the cinema."

Track List

01. Colored Sky - Sally Stevens & Jean-Michel Bernard

02. Basic Instinct - Jean-Michel Bernard

03. Once Upon a Summertime - Sally Stevens & Jean-Michel Bernard

04. The Cat - Jean-Michel Bernard

05. On Rainy Afternoons - Sally Stevens & Jean-Michel Bernard

06. The Science of Sleep Opening Theme - Jean-Michel Bernard

07. The Look of Love - Sally Stevens & Jean-Michel Bernard

08. La Scoumoune - Jean-Michel Bernard

09. The Sweetheart Tree - Sally Stevens & Jean-Michel Bernard

10. Merry Christmas Mr.Lawrence - Jean-Michel Bernard

11. Flying Dreams - Sally Stevens & Jean-Michel Bernard

12. Taxi Driver - Jean-Michel Bernard

13. D'un Bleriot l'autre - Jean-Michel Bernard

14. That Night - Sally Stevens & Jean-Michel Bernard

15. Spartacus - Jean-Michel Bernard

16. Chanson d'Héléne - Jean-Michel Bernard

