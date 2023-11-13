Lake Placid Country/Rock Band To Release Debut Album With Local Record Label, Album Release Party

Don't miss their debut album release party on November 18th!

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Based in Lake Placid, FL, DOUBLE TROUBLE X2 is a cover band performing classic country and rock favorites led by vocalist and bass guitarist, Pat Essex. The band is a collaborative effort of two sibling groups, The Original DOUBLE TROUBLE Duo (Pat Essex and Peggy Essex-Klammer) and Sister Violins (Dr. Ashley Finke and Emily E. Finke). This foursome covers nine instruments including vocals, electric guitar, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, violin, viola, mandolin, banjo, and drums with each member participating on at least three instruments and overlapping with other members to create unique arrangements.

DOUBLE TROUBLE X2 will be releasing their debut album under Ashes and Embers Records (AER) on November 17th. An Album Release Party hosted by AER will be held at Tropical Winery in Lake Placid on November 18th. The party is free and open to the general public as all are invited to join DOUBLE TROUBLE X2 as they celebrate the release of their debut album. The band will be playing music from 2:30-5:30pm including LIVE performances from the album. Attendees will also have the opportunity to buy CDs and merch, acquire exclusive memorabilia commemorating the party, and be entered into a giveaway all while enjoying the specialty wines and craft beers of Tropical Winery.

Click Here

AER is an independent, non-exclusive record label owned and operated by Lake Placid natives and sister musicians, Dr. Ashley Finke and Emily E. Finke. Dedicated to the pursuance of recording good music with quality sound, timeless passion, and traditional creativity, AER is honored to be representing DOUBLE TROUBLE X2 for their debut album. The album, simply titled "DOUBLE TROUBLE X2: Volume 1," features some of the band's signature songs such as Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues," Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary," Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and Bob Seger's "Turn the Page." The band's performance style and spirit is unique and well-loved by attendees of their shows. The album attempts to capture that style, spirit, and energy with a sound that much resembles their live performances.

The album will be available to stream on music platforms worldwide (excluding Canada, Japan, India, and Pakistan) as well as available for purchase on CD from AER. Tropical Winery is located at 2678 US Hwy 27 S., Lake Placid, FL, and can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tropicalwinery. For updates on the band or party, to find how to listen, or for any inquiries/questions, please follow/contact AER on Facebook at Click Here or contact Emily at ashesandembersrecords@gmail.com.




