Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'

On the heels of her iconic dance pop anthem “Elle Woods,” trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released her bold, sexy new single “Toys” in both English and Spanglish from her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop.

Guaranteed to keep you warm this winter, “Toys” is an empowering, sex-positive anthem of self-love that sees Lagoona sing in Spanish for the first time as well as make the naughty list for breaking out her toys rather than wasting time with a boy.

“My upcoming album Underwater Bubble Pop is all about self-love,” shares Lagoona on the inspiration for the new single. “I've gotten really good at loving myself over the last few years and ‘Toys’ is a shameless song about physical self-love. I'm entering a very fun, confident and slutty era, not only in drag, and this song is a bold reflection of that. I wanted a banger about banging yourself better than anyone else can!”

Just featured in People Magazine’s emerging artists to watch list as the first drag queen to be included since its inception, Lagoona is redefining the intersection between pop and drag with polished hooks, soaring vocals, and shimmering, blissed-out synths and recently released her high-energy new single “Elle Woods.”

About overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are, “Elle Woods” also received a star-studded music video – a bubblegum pink house party that sees RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Kerri Colby, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Olivia Lux, all playing different versions of Elle Woods alongside viral TikTok star Julian Burzynski, with choreography and appearance from drag icon Laganja Estranja, and an unforgettable cameo from Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, the screenwriters of Legally Blonde.

Known for her platinum vocals, shimmering pop melodies, and trademark mermaid imagery, Lagoona uses music as a way to heal from growing up queer in a conservative, Mexican American household. An ocean-dipped trove of self-love and self-discovery, Lagoona’s upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop is a bold reclamation of herself and a celebration that provides others with the same empowering release.

Recently opening for europop icons Aqua in New York to kick off their world tour and took to the stage at Kim Petras’ Feed The Beast album release party, Lagoona has also previously opened for Vincint and released a cover of Vengaboys’ “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” which features RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Alaska Thunderf.

Racking up millions of global streams since the release of her debut EP AQUA, which welcomed standout single “Greedy With My Love” and was followed by 90’s dance inspired pop bops “C U Tonight” and “Sticky Sweet ft. Lemon,” Lagoona is quickly becoming one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from New York City this decade. Now, she’s going bigger than ever with music focused on self-love and feeling good with the beat to back it up!

photo credit: Tanner Abel