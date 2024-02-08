Lady Gaga Confirms New Album Is Coming

Gaga says that "magic potions take time" when it comes to her new album.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Lady Gaga Confirms New Album Is Coming

Lady Gaga's seventh studio album may be closer than Little Monsters think.

The Grammy-winner was active on her TikTok account, first sharing a Haus Labs promotion video, set to "Rain On Me" collaborator Ariana Grande's "yes, and?" single.

In the comments someone commented that "we need a new album," to which Gaga responded: "Magic potions take time."

When another fan asked where "LG7" is, Gaga joked that it's "in a vault guarded by [devil emoji]."

The teasing for the new album comes after the "Stupid Love" singer teased new music on her Instagram account earlier this year, sharing photos from the recording studio.

A release date, title, and further information regarding Lady Gaga's seventh studio album are being kept under wraps.

While news of Lady Gaga’s next studio album has not yet been made known. However, her this major feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in October of 2024 and is predicted to feature music from the singer.

@ladygaga ponytail included #fyp #makeup yes, and? - yes & and?




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents March Programs For A Variety For Music Lovers Photo
Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents March Programs For A Variety For Music Lovers

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents four concerts in March, all featuring emerging artists.

2
Adrianne Lenker Comes To Kings Theatre, November 18 & 19 Photo
Adrianne Lenker Comes To Kings Theatre, November 18 & 19

American musician Adrianne Lenker will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Monday, November 18, 2024 & Tuesday, November 19, 2024 with special guest Suzanne Vallie.

3
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (TAYLOR’S VERSION) Coming to Disney+ Photo
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (TAYLOR’S VERSION) Coming to Disney+

Disney+ announced that “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” which is the concert film in its entirety for the first time and includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will make its streaming debut on Disney+.

4
Voice Of Jimmy Neutron Debi Derryberry to Release 4th Kids Album Photo
Voice Of 'Jimmy Neutron' Debi Derryberry to Release 4th Kids' Album

With a career that spans 30 years and includes nearly 400 IMDb credits, Debi Derryberry is one of Hollywood's most active and sought-after voiceover artists, best known for voicing Jimmy Neutron in the Academy Award-nominated film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Lady Gaga Confirms New Album Is ComingLady Gaga Confirms New Album Is Coming
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (TAYLOR'S VERSION) Coming to Disney+; 'Cardigan' & Four More Acoustic Songs to Be FeaturedTAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (TAYLOR'S VERSION) Coming to Disney+; 'Cardigan' & Four More Acoustic Songs to Be Featured
MOANA 2 Will Be Released in Theaters This NovemberMOANA 2 Will Be Released in Theaters This November
Whoopi Goldberg Invites Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join SISTER ACT 3Whoopi Goldberg Invites Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join SISTER ACT 3

Videos

ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
SPAMALOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
THE NOTEBOOK
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD