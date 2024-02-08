Lady Gaga Confirms New Album Is Coming

Lady Gaga's seventh studio album may be closer than Little Monsters think.

The Grammy-winner was active on her TikTok account, first sharing a Haus Labs promotion video, set to "Rain On Me" collaborator Ariana Grande's "yes, and?" single.

In the comments someone commented that "we need a new album," to which Gaga responded: "Magic potions take time."

When another fan asked where "LG7" is, Gaga joked that it's "in a vault guarded by [devil emoji]."

The teasing for the new album comes after the "Stupid Love" singer teased new music on her Instagram account earlier this year, sharing photos from the recording studio.

A release date, title, and further information regarding Lady Gaga's seventh studio album are being kept under wraps.

While news of Lady Gaga’s next studio album has not yet been made known. However, her this major feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in October of 2024 and is predicted to feature music from the singer.