LP Releases New Album 'Love Lines'

Multi-platinum artist and songwriter LP today unveiled their latest studio album, Love Lines, a deep and reflective look into LP's life experiences, including their relationships with romantic partners, family, and self with deep honesty with a timeless musical approach harkening back to their “Lost on You” days that propelled them to global recognition.

Today LP premiered a video for the song “Dayglow” shot on location in Prague at the city's annual Pride Festival. Director Juan David Salazar captured the electric energy of the crowd of 70,000 revelers set against the backdrop of historic landmarks in the medieval city.

The city of Prague and the Prague Pride Festival granted Salazar unprecedented access, enabling him to capture unforgettable, candid moments within the gathered crowds in the city's most historic locations. The clip encapsulates the essence of Pride: love, acceptance, and celebration of one's true identity.

"The'Dayglow' video might be the gayest thing that has ever happened to me," laughs LP. "I might have to come out again! I was so thrilled to be able to have fun and be a part of Pride in one of my favorite and one of the most beautiful places in the world, Prague!

"I want to thank all of the Prague Pride community for welcoming me with such open, loving arms. It was an honor to show you off in this video! I know the joy and love will be received as it was meant, and the love will be infectious to the global community as well."

LP, whose global stature as an artist allows them to see firsthand the inconsistencies of LGBTQ rights around the world, is leveraging the “Dayglow” video to raise awareness of marriage equality within Czechia. Vodafone, who partnered with LP on the video, has recently spoken out calling for the Czech government to pass marriage equality legislation. In a collaborative post yesterday, LP and Vodafone expressed their support in Czechia and around the world.

LP will bring Love Lines around the globe over the next six months, kicking off this fall in North America, with US and Canadian dates running October through November. In February, LP will head to both Eastern and Western Europe, where they'll tour through late March.

Throughout the run, LP will perform in massive venues including the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles (6,000 capacity), Oslo Spektrum arena in Norway (7,000 capacity), O2 Universum in Prague (5,000 capacity), Žalgirio Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, (6,500 capacity) Budapest Arena in Budapest (7,000 capacity), Apollo in London (4,100 capacity), Towar in Warsaw, Poland (6,100 capacity) and many more. A full list of dates is below.

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and soaring vocalist LP (they/them) became a global phenomenon in 2017 with the song “Lost On You,” which reached #1 in 18 countries. Since then, they have amassed more than 3 billion streams across platforms and performed to sold-out crowds in more than 150 cities around the world.

And though her captivating and explosive performances enthrall audiences of all cultures, languages, and backgrounds, songwriting remains the core of LP's artistic expression. “Songwriting is a way for me to go to the center of my own world,” LP explains, “and find the originality I needed to get for myself.” In fact, LP's start in music came as a songwriter for pop giants, including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion.

LP: ON TOUR 2023-2024

2023

OCTOBER:

21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

22 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

25 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

26 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

28 – Stateline, NV – Harrah's Lake Tahoe

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

NOVEMBER:

1 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

4 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5 – Montréal, QC – Place Bell

7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

8 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

9 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

10 - Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

17 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

19 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

24 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

2024

FEBRUARY

24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

25 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

28 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Black Box

29 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

MARCH

1 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Universum

2 – Warsaw, Poland – Towar

4 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Žalgirio Arena

5 – Krakow, Poland – Studio

6 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

7 – Budapest, Hungary – Papp László SportAréna

8 – Munich, Germany – Theaterfabrik

9 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Metropole

10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Xtra

12 – Rome, Italy – Auditorium Parco della Musica

13 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

16 – Paris, France – Olympia

17 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

19 – Uthrect, Netherlands – Ronda

20 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

22 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo