LISTEN: Dascha Releases New EP '$hiny Things'

After months of releasing retro 00's girl-power bops and teenage tragedies, Dasha delights tying everything together on her debut EP $hiny Things. The six-track project offers a detailed glimpse into Dasha's life with tracks that are as addictive as they are catchy.

On $hiny Things Dasha explains, "The mood of the entire project swings from crying on your birthday, to being so innocently in love with someone, to getting cheated on, to finally being the confident bitch you're supposed to be. This EP is the epitome of all the ups and downs I've felt over the past year. It's very honest and vulnerable, since all of these songs are inspired by real emotions I've gone through."

Since signing with Quadio Records, Dasha continues to outshine through her strong songwriting and effortless musicality. With music written entirely in a pandemic, Dasha used this period as a time to hone her craft. Through heartbreaking and empowering songs Dasha mastered pop projection with clever lyrics second to none.

Dasha's songwriting efforts continue to go viral on TikTok before its release. Dasha had been sharing lyrics and melodies on her page that rapidly saw hundreds of thousands of views. Dasha says her goal is "to write songs that people can relate to and I think this EP does just that through many situations and emotions." Dasha achieves that goal as fans had fallen in love with her relatability and emotional lyrics across social media.

$hiny Things is a testament to how quickly Dasha has grown. After being selected by SONY in a song and artist competition held in Nashville, the California native got the chance of a lifetime. Signing with SONY Germany/ FAMOUZ Records for a single deal, Dasha released the catchy and confident track "Don't Mean A Thing." Her momentum continued as she brought her girl-power-punch to Live Oak Music Festival and opened for a date on LISSIE's US tour. All of this led to Dasha signing with Quadio Records, an independent label based in New York City that champions the next generation of recording artists.

Dasha elevates her sound with each release. Whether writing, singing, or producing, Dasha is sure to have her finger on the pulse, dually designing her own signature style as well as drawing inspiration from others. At the end of 2020 Dasha released an electro-pop cover of R.E.M. 's "Losing My Religion" amassing over 300,000 streams on Spotify exploring a new side of her sound that immediately paid off.

Dasha's unabashed independence echoes through the ease she inhabits in her role as an artist. Never afraid to say what she means, Dasha carves out her own identity, embodying a sound equal parts hitmaker and heartbreaker. $hiny Things exemplifies this in every way.

