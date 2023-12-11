LF System Remix Dom Dolla's 'Saving Up'

Australian house sensation Dom Dolla shares a new remix of his smash single ‘Saving Up' from Scottish production duo LF System, out now.



Adding even more flavour to an instant classic, LF System's euphoric remix inventively samples the infectious vocals and bright piano chords of the original until the melodies burn themselves into memory. The Scottish duo's take on ‘Saving Up' follows the release of Australian DJ Loods' bass-heavy remix last month, as Dom Dolla's latest banger goes from strength to strength.



Already at 10 million streams and counting, ‘Saving Up' is a heartfelt, summer drenched, hug-ya mate affirmation, born out of an end-of-summer studio session overlooking Brighton Beach (UK). Personal and reflective, the track explores the theme of prioritizing relationships with loved ones over the relentless pursuit of personal fortunes, saving time for the ones you love.



2023 has been Dom Dolla's biggest year to date, delivering a succession of critically acclaimed singles ‘Rhyme Dust' w/ MK (Feb) and ‘Eat Your Man' ft Nelly Furtado (June) and most recently his euphoric disco cut, ‘Saving Up' via Three Six Zero Recordings, Ministry Of Sound UK and Sony Music ANZ.



Dom Dolla has performed at notable venues and festivals throughout 2023; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Brooklyn Mirage, EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza Chicago, Tomorrowland, We Are FSTVL, Leeds Festival and Solomun +1 at Pacha Ibiza. He performed a sold-out show at Electric Brixton in London (Oct 7th), followed by a final North American tour in Austin TX, Washington DC, Vancouver CA, III Points Miami and EDC Orlando. Dom will end 2023 with Australian festival headlines at Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise, and two sold-out hometown shows at Sidney Myer Music Bowl (24,000 tix).



Scottish DJ duo LF System produce exuberant house anthems that draw heavily from vintage disco and soul. They were responsible for one of the biggest U.K. hits of 2022, ‘Afraid to Feel', which spent eight consecutive weeks on top of the pop charts, earning a platinum certification, and was remixed by David Guetta and Armand Van Helden.



This latest rework of ‘Saving Up' proves the enduring power of a new club classic. Dom Dolla's catalog is fast approaching ONE BILLION streams, and his latest stormer suggests he shows no signs of slowing down.

Listen to the new remix here: