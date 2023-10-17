LETTING GO OF YOU: New Single From Moxxy Jones Set For October 18th Release Via Starita Records

Moxxy Jones, the dynamic synth-pop duo, have released of their latest single, "Letting Go of You," on October 18th, 2023, via Starita Records. This track, taken from their debut album 'Unnoticed' available in Dolby Atmos, represents a significant evolution in the duo's signature sound, offering an energetic and hard-hitting pop rock break-up anthem.

The single's powerful message revolves around the strength and liberation that can come from ending a relationship that no longer serves its purpose. "Letting Go of You" draws influences from the likes of U2, The 1975, and 1980's Brit Pop, infusing it with Moxxy Jones' unique style and sound. It's a testament to the duo's fearless creativity and their relentless exploration of musical boundaries.

Moxxy Jones, composed of long-time friends Frank and Milan, has been winning the hearts of fans and critics alike with their boundary-pushing music. Their previous releases have garnered over 8.66 million streams on TikTok and have found a home on various playlists with a combined 1.3 million followers. The duo's commitment to genre exploration and their bold approach to songwriting have made them stand out in the music industry.

"'Letting Go of You' is a powerful addition to Moxxy Jones' signature body of work, reflective of their fearless creative process and exploration beyond boundaries," said Frank, one half of the duo. The single was transformed from a ballad into an upbeat rock tune, emphasizing the empowerment of moving on from a past relationship. The juxtaposition of aggressive music with harmonious vocals adds depth and emotion to the track.

Producer Starita, known for his work with artists like A Tribe Called Quest and Childish Gambino, played a pivotal role in expanding Moxxy Jones' sonic horizons. The single embraces an industrial influence while maintaining the duo's distinct style, creating a sound that's both familiar and unexpected.

With 'Letting Go of You' poised for release, Moxxy Jones continues to redefine the boundaries of pop music, presenting a fresh and powerful addition to their ever-evolving musical journey. Fans can catch the single on all major digital platforms and stay updated on upcoming performances and events on the Moxxy Jones website.