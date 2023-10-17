LETTING GO OF YOU: New Single From Moxxy Jones Set For October 18th Release Via Starita Records

synth-pop duo Moxxy Jones reveals genre and sonic boundary evolution with energetic break-up anthem.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

LETTING GO OF YOU: New Single From Moxxy Jones Set For October 18th Release Via Starita Records

LETTING GO OF YOU: New Single From Moxxy Jones Set For October 18th Release Via Starita Records

Moxxy Jones, the dynamic synth-pop duo, have released of their latest single, "Letting Go of You," on October 18th, 2023, via Starita Records. This track, taken from their debut album 'Unnoticed' available in Dolby Atmos, represents a significant evolution in the duo's signature sound, offering an energetic and hard-hitting pop rock break-up anthem.

The single's powerful message revolves around the strength and liberation that can come from ending a relationship that no longer serves its purpose. "Letting Go of You" draws influences from the likes of U2, The 1975, and 1980's Brit Pop, infusing it with Moxxy Jones' unique style and sound. It's a testament to the duo's fearless creativity and their relentless exploration of musical boundaries.

Moxxy Jones, composed of long-time friends Frank and Milan, has been winning the hearts of fans and critics alike with their boundary-pushing music. Their previous releases have garnered over 8.66 million streams on TikTok and have found a home on various playlists with a combined 1.3 million followers. The duo's commitment to genre exploration and their bold approach to songwriting have made them stand out in the music industry.

"'Letting Go of You' is a powerful addition to Moxxy Jones' signature body of work, reflective of their fearless creative process and exploration beyond boundaries," said Frank, one half of the duo. The single was transformed from a ballad into an upbeat rock tune, emphasizing the empowerment of moving on from a past relationship. The juxtaposition of aggressive music with harmonious vocals adds depth and emotion to the track.

Producer Starita, known for his work with artists like A Tribe Called Quest and Childish Gambino, played a pivotal role in expanding Moxxy Jones' sonic horizons. The single embraces an industrial influence while maintaining the duo's distinct style, creating a sound that's both familiar and unexpected.

With 'Letting Go of You' poised for release, Moxxy Jones continues to redefine the boundaries of pop music, presenting a fresh and powerful addition to their ever-evolving musical journey. Fans can catch the single on all major digital platforms and stay updated on upcoming performances and events on the Moxxy Jones website.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jordan Michelle Releases New Single Pulling Me Under Photo
Jordan Michelle Releases New Single 'Pulling Me Under'

Jordan Michelle combines a wide spectrum of influences from Gwen Stefani, Green Day and Paramore to Christina Aguilera, Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud to pack powerful vocals with full-fledged punk energy. She hopes that her personal experiences and struggles can help fans find truth in the battle of self vs. society.

2
Video: Earl Sweatshirt & the Alchemist Share New Music Video for 100 High Street Photo
Video: Earl Sweatshirt & the Alchemist Share New Music Video for '100 High Street'

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist surprised both the music and media landscapes at large with the initial August release VOIR DIRE, which arrived with the exciting lead single, 'Sentry' ft. MIKE. As the anticipation for the album in its entirety continued to grow, the second DSP-accessible track, 'The Caliphate.' Watch the music video now!

3
Jennette McCurdy Premieres Trailer for Hard Feelings Podcast Photo
Jennette McCurdy Premieres Trailer for 'Hard Feelings' Podcast

Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network, premiered the trailer and announced launch details for “Hard Feelings,” the highly anticipated original podcast hosted by Jennette McCurdy, author of #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. 

4
The Polyphonic Spree Share Shadows on the Hillside (Section 48) Photo
The Polyphonic Spree Share 'Shadows on the Hillside (Section 48)'

The Polyphonic Spree shares new track 'Shadows On The Hill (Section 48)' from their upcoming album 'Salvage Enterprise.' The band's front man, Tim DeLaughter, describes the album as a rising-from-the-ashes record with acoustic elements and rich folk music. The album was crowdfunded by their dedicated audience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
CHICAGO
Ticket Central DAPHNE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE BOOK OF MORMON