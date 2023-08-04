LE SSERAFIM and Demi Lovato Collaborate for the Latest Remix of 'Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife'

K-pop’s “dare-devilish stars'' (GRAMMY.com) LE SSERAFIM teamed up with GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato for the latest remix of their viral hit “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife." The track is available everywhere today via SOURCE MUSIC/Geffen Records.

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife” is a B-side track off LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album UNFORGIVEN, released May 2023. It showcases the group’s determination to break taboos and move beyond what is laid out for them with lyrics such as “I wish for what’s forbidden” and has garnered worldwide attention with its alluring Jersey Club rhythm.

The song has nearly 60 million streams on Spotify alone, rose back to the Top 5 on local streaming charts in Korea and peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart while the music video has more than 44 million views on YouTube.

Following UPSAHL and Rina Sawayama, Demi Lovato steps in to add her own take on the quintet’s latest hit. The sonic interplay between two of the arguably boldest acts unravels the viral track’s core message that no limits will ever stop them from paving their own path.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world.

The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. Their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN, released on May 1, 2023, earned them their highest chart position on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 6.

About Demi Lovato:

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate, and New York Times best-selling author. With an audience of over 240 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation.

With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with her renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. Demi has released eight studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify.

Her most recent album, HOLY FVCK (2022), is a sonic journey grounded in Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots that illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of her life experiences and opened to widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. The album was hailed as “the best we’ve heard from Lovato to date” (Variety) and was described as “fiery album filled with passion, thoughtful reflection, and a dash of good ol’ fashioned rage” (Vogue).

HOLY FVCK debuted at #1 on several Billboard charts including the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, the Top Rock Albums chart, and the Top Alternative Albums chart. The album also marked Demi’s eighth consecutive Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 and landed in the Top 5 of the Top Album Sales chart.

Lovato has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over her career, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People’s Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, two Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for her services to LGBTQ+ activism.

She has also received two GRAMMY Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three BRIT Award nominations for her work. As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world. A native of Dallas, Demi resides in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit SOURCE MUSIC