LATEWAVES Releases Playful New Single 'Frog'

Alt-rock band LATEWAVES is excited to share “Frog”, the third single from their forthcoming self-titled album. “Frog” shows a playful side to the band, who took the song’s title literally and appear in the music video hopping around the forest in frog costumes.

“’Frog’ is a 90’s inspired sitcom theme song about you and your partner in crime,” the band shares. “It’s an anthem for the bond you have with the person in your life that you can show your true colors to. Musically inspired by Dino Jr type/cheeky guitar riffs and a power pop chorus, the whole song sounds like a mischievous grin.”

LATEWAVES’ will release their brand new self-titled album on September 29th via Open Your Ears Records. The LP blurs the lines of genres they never asked to be in and firmly states they are here to be an anthemic rock and roll band. Pre-save the album here and pre-order physical copies, including vinyl and bundles, now Click Here.

The band will be celebrating their new album with a special hometown album release show on October 27th at House of Independents in Asbury Park. Special guests include Little Hag, Family Dinner, Charlie & Margot, and Steve Kelly. Tickets are on sale now.

About LATEWAVES:

LATEWAVES formed on the beaches of Asbury Park, NJ in 2016. Mike Pellegrino (guitar/vocals), Shawna Grabowski (drums/vocals) and Howie Cohen (bass/vocals) hit the ground running with numerous EP’s, touring the East Coast and Midwest.

Whispers from peers in the community made their way to the ears of Brett Romnes and Vinnie Caruana (both of I Am The Avalanche, The Movielife). Romnes, an engineer working out of The Barbershop Studios in Lake Hopatcong, NJ, and Caruana agreed to co-produce the bands first full length record - an 11 track journey articulating both the lows of self-deprecation and the highs of self-realization.

Two weeks after its completion, the world shut down, but LATEWAVES never hit the pause button. Determined to come out on the other side, a year’s worth of prep and patience paid off as the band signed with Know Hope Records to debut their LP Hell To Pay in June 2021.

Hell To Pay earned quick success on streaming services, landing spots on Apple Playlists including Jumpstart, New in Rock, Breaking Rock, Breaking Hard Rock, and Spotify’s All New Punk. The record placed in the top 200 on the NACC College Radio charts its first week, and saw over 1K in vinyl sales. Throughout all of this, the band found themselves supporting bands such as The Used, Can’t Swim, Just Surrender, Piebald, Murphy’s Law, Save Face, Hidden In Plain View, Hit The Lights, and lovelytheband. In 2022, they also played the 20th Anniversary of THE FEST in Gainesville, FL.

Tours continued as personal lives endured changing shapes and colors. In December of 2022, the three returned to the same studio with Romnes and Caruana to embark on recording LP2. Traveling in between sessions to support Midtown and on their “off days,” the band completed the record just days before the new year. LATEWAVES second full-length will be released via Open Your Ears Records.

The self-titled album borrows from the trio’s previous signature sound with a plethora of angsty riffs and anthemic sing-along rock songs, but it is no carbon copy of any of the band’s past releases. You can still anticipate all the catchy hooks, intricate guitar work, and three-part harmonies - but make sure you’ve strapped in for the ride. This record rockets into space the second it begins. Layered with both gut-wrenching and s-eating-grin lyrics, the LATEWAVES self-titled will resonate with anyone with a pulse that values self-growth.