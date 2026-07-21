LA Pop Artist ALYA Releases Cinematic New Single 'Believer' Ahead of 2027 Album

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Los Angeles pop artist ALYA has released a new single, 'Believer,' produced by Tim Carmon and co-written with Breana Marin, ahead of her forthcoming album IN THE MOMENT, due in March 2027. The track draws on themes of hope and renewed faith in love, and fits within ALYA's broader catalog of inspirational pop and soul. A Grammy-winning artist with more than 50 million views across social platforms, ALYA has previously collaborated with Eric Clapton, Erica Campbell, and D Smoke, and has built an ongoing project around themes of kindness and collective good.

'Believer' was born out of heartbreak. 'The song was created at a time in my life when I had completely given up on love after a failed situation that really got the best of me,' ALYA says. 'Out of the clear blue sky, life sent an angel into my life that I couldn't have imagined was even possible and made me a believer again.'

Written across several days, in kitchens, showers, and pretty much wherever inspiration struck, the song almost stayed shelved. 'My partner had to convince me several times,' ALYA recalls. 'He kept saying, nobody else has heard it and you don't know who you may inspire to keep going and not give up. So here we are, ready to inspire the next believer.'

Vulnerability runs through the track's hook, where ALYA sings, 'Made me a believer, when I didn't believe in love, never the same, never the same, after just one touch.' The production carries an unexpected signature too: an accordion throughout the song, an instrument ALYA grew up playing and wanted to bring into a pop setting. 'Not too many people can say in the western world that they have an accordion on their pop song,' she says.

Six years after it was first written, 'Believer' has finally made its way into the world. 'I feel 'Believer' will help those who gave up on love, to be a believer again,' ALYA says.

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