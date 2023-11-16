Kx5 Self-Titled Debut Album 'Kx5' Nominated For GRAMMY® Award

deadmau5 and Kaskade had each been previously nominated for six GRAMMYs.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Kx5 Self-Titled Debut Album 'Kx5' Nominated For GRAMMY® Award

When Kaskade (Ryan Raddon) and deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) first partnered on their 2008 smash “I Remember,” the pair were leading names in the rapidly expanding electronic music scene that enraptured a generation of music lovers across America.

15 years later, the duo formalized their occasional collaborations and long-running friendship into Kx5. Now Kaskade and deadmau5 as Kx5 celebrate the project with a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Dance/Electronic Album” for their self-titled, independently released album Kx5 (mau5trap/Arkade/AWAL).

Kx5 was dubbed by Music Radar, “…a stunning collection of electronic music that harks back to the late-00s progressive house while intertwining contemporary, intricate sound design and emotive vocal performances.” Breakout single “Escape” featuring Hayla carried on the tradition of sleek melodic house music first heard on “I Remember” (and its follow-up “Move For Me”), crowned as one of the “50 Best Dance Songs of 2022” by Billboard. Other notable accolades for “Escape” included top songs of the year from key players in the genre including Dancing Astronaut, SiriusXM, C89.5, Evolution and EDM Tunes and DJ Mag. The song also won the “Electronic Chill Track of the Year” from the BBC’s Radio 1 Dance Awards and was nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award for “Dance Song Of The Year.”

Other album highlights include “Alive,” with its galloping beat, triumphant synth swells and yearning vocals by The Moth & The Flame (TMTF)- another “Best of 2022” song per EDM.com– “Avalanche” with its dizzying acid line and yearning vocal from James French, “Take Me High,” the romantic yet melancholy “When I Talk” featuring Elderbrook, and “Sacrifice,” a soaring collaboration with SOFI TUKKER.  

deadmau5 has been previously nominated for six GRAMMYs including “Best Dance/Electronic Album” for 4x4=12, Album Title Goes Here and while (1<2) , “Best Dance Recording” for “Raise Your Weapon” with Greta Svabo Bech, and “Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical” for his remixes of Morgan Page featuring Lissie’s “The Longest Road” and Foo Fighter’s “Rope." The producer also received additional nods in the “Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical” category for remixes of his songs “The Veld” by Tommy Trash and “Imaginary Friends” by Morgan Page.

Kaskade’s six preceding GRAMMY nominations include “Best Dance/Electronic Album” for Fire & Ice and Atmosphere, and “Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical” for his remixes of Galantis’ “Smile” and “Runaway (U & I)," Ry X’ “Only” with Lipless and Kygo featuring Justin Jesso’s “Stargazing." He also received an additional nod in the “Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical” category for Dirty South’s remix of his single “Sorry."



