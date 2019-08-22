Kim Gordon to Release First Solo Album

Today, multi-disciplinary artist Kim Gordon announced her first-ever solo album, No Home Record, to be released October 11th on Matador Records. The announcement of No Home Record follows the recent opening of Gordon's solo exhibition "She Bites Her Tender Mind" at IMMA (Irish Museum of Modern Art) in Dublin and "Lo-Fi Glamour" at Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, PA. Among its nine tracks, No Home Record features new single "Sketch Artist" accompanied by a video directed by Berlin-based artist and filmmaker Loretta Fahrenholz who notes "'Sketch Artist' is a haunted car ride. Kim drives as 'Unter' Pool summons passengers throughout nighttime LA. The city drifts by, passengers intermingle in the back seat and Kim's deadly stare shocks pedestrians along her route." The clip includes a cameo from actress and writer Abbi Jacobson.

No Home Record tracklist also includes Gordon's 2016 critically lauded single "Murdered Out," about which Pitchfork noted: "'Murdered Out,' the first song she's released under her own name, offers another vantage on the inexhaustibility of her sound. The single doesn't just free her from old band names, it also gives Gordon new textures to work with." Listen to "Murdered Out" HERE.

No Home Record was produced largely by Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira) at Sphere Ranch in Los Angeles, along with contributions from Shawn Everett (Jim James, The Voidz, The War on Drugs) and composer/filmmaker Jake Meginsky (L'appel Du Vide). Gordon's solo debut album's title is a nod to the French-Belgian director Chantal Akerman's film No Home Movie.

"'Why a solo record? And why now?,'" Gordon mused of the upcoming solo debut. "I don't know, but it wouldn't have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home."

Since co-founding the legendary Sonic Youth in the early 80's, Kim Gordon has remained at the nexus of music, fashion, art and (more recently) books and film. In the past few years alone, Gordon has debuted in the #1 spot on the NY Times Bestseller List with her 2015 memoir Girl In A Band, acted alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill under the direction of Gus Van Sant (in 2018's "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot"), released music and performed as one half of Body/Head alongside Bill Nace, and opened multiple solo-exhibitions at internationally renowned museums.

No Home Record - Tracklisting:

1 Sketch Artist

2 Air BnB

3 Paprika Pony

4 Murdered Out

5 Don't Play It

6 Cookie Butter

7 Hungry Baby

8 Earthquake

9 Get Yr Life Back

Photo Credit: Natalia Mantini





