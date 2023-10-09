Kids' Music Star Laurie Berkner Drops 'Buzz Buzz' Album; Special 25th Anniversary Remastered on Vinyl, Digital & CD

See what the BUZZ is all about! Kids' music legend Laurie Berkner celebrates 25 years of her timeless, classic album, Buzz Buzz with a fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition for the whole family to enjoy. Buzz Buzz is out today on the KIDZ BOP label on all streaming platforms, on CD, and on vinyl.

Kids and grown-ups alike can sing along to all-time favorites like, “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” “Monster Boogie,” “Pig On Her Head,” "I Really Love To Dance," and so many more.

"I could not be more thrilled and grateful that so many songs from my sophomore album are still extremely popular with kids and families," says Laurie Berkner. "It makes me excited to be able to now share them in this new way - freshly remastered and wrapped in a beautifully re-imagined cover for this first-ever, vinyl pressing. I can't wait for new generations to continue finding joy in these songs!"

Listen and order HERE.

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Kids around the world can now sing, dance, and march along to many of Laurie's classic songs like "We Are The Dinosaurs" via the Laurie Berkner Tonie and the Toniebox, an imagination-building, screen-free digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, including the newly released Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. The Laurie Berkner Band's YouTube channel has received more than 350 million views.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Entertainment Weekly praised Laurie's music as "kids'-music alchemy at its finest." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights - October - December 2023

October 14 - Lehi, UT - Thanksgiving Point

October 15 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

October 28 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

November 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

December 2 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

December 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Photo credit Jayme Thornton