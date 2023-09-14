Kesha Makes Big Change to Upcoming Tour

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are on sale now.

Sep. 14, 2023

Kesha has announced a big change to her upcoming tour.

The 20-date tour will now be called the "Only Love" tour, as opposed to the previously-announced "The Gag Order Tour."

"My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year. And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together.  I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour' to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.' Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you. LET'S DO THIS.  Only love can save us now," Kesha announced in a new Instagram post.

The Only Love tour will feature support from Jake Wesley Rogers, and will take Kesha across the US, playing a diverse collection from her discography including past hits and beloved new faves off ‘Gag Order’. Full tour dates below.

Tickets to the tour are now on sale at KeshaOfficial.com/tour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Produced by Rick Rubin & with Kesha as executive producer, ‘Gag Order’ was described by Pitchfork as “a spare and eccentric album about coming to terms with ambivalence”, with Rolling Stone calling it “her most daring music yet”, and NPR stating that “I was just so struck about the way that this album defies all convention.”

‘Gag Order’ feels like an emotional exorcism, unearthing and facing the darkness in oneself, brought to life with experimental, otherworldly production and lyrical vulnerability unlike anything the artist has written before. On ‘Gag Order’, Kesha confronts her own reflection and finds empowerment in her own voice, with beautiful, heart-aching results. 

Kesha has sold more than 14 million total album equivalents worldwide, has approximately 6.9 billion audio streams and 1.7 billion video streams worldwide, and has had 9 Top 10 hits on The Billboard Hot 100, including four # 1 singles at Top 40 Radio - "TiK ToK," "Your Love Is My Drug," "Die Young," and "Timber."

Kesha Upcoming Tour Dates

Oct 15  - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct 16  -  Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct 18 -  New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Oct 20 -  Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Oct 21 -  Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 23 -  Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct 26 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Oct 28 -  Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Oct 29  -  Washington, DC - The Anthem

Oct 31 -  Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Nov 1 -  Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 3  -  New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 4 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 6 -  Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Nov 7  -  Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

Nov 9  -  Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov 11 -  Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

Nov 12  -  Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Nov 14 -  Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Nov 17 -  Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Nov 18  -  Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Photo: Vincent Haycock



