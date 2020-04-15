Kenneth Leonard, Jr. Signs with Capitol CMG Publishing

Award-winning songwriter and producer Kenneth Leonard, Jr. has entered into an exclusive songwriting agreement with Capitol CMG Publishing, the world's market-leading Christian music publisher. His writing and production credits include popular songs recorded by William Murphy, Anthony Hamilton and most famously, his wife, GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

"As a songwriter and producer Kenneth Leonard, Jr. is the best combination of passion and professionalism," says Monica Coates Co-Executive Director and VP of A&R/Creative for Motown Gospel. "We look forward to collaborating with him to further expand his creative reach."

Leonard, Jr. grew in prominence within the music community as an in-demand music director and keyboard player for several artists, including soul singer Anthony Hamilton and R&B songstress Tamia. Over the past several years, he has honed his craft of production on several GRAMMY®-nominated albums.

"'Humbled' and 'honored' are the two words that easily come to mind," shares Kenneth Leonard, Jr. about his new publishing relationship. "I'm excited about this new venture, and all of the remarkable things that will come from it. I'm looking forward to musical history with this iconic company."

In addition to songwriting and production, Leonard, Jr. is the creator of the popular HISound conference, equipping and providing mentorship for musicians in various areas, including practical music skills, innovation in music technologies, and professionalism and work ethic.





