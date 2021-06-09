Katie Pruitt Announces 2021 Headline Tour Dates
The "Expectations Tour" comes following Pruitt's debut 2020 album of the same name.
Breakthrough artist Katie Pruitt has announced dates for her 2021 headline tour, kicking off October 27 in Indianapolis. Pruitt's multi-city run marks a triumphant return to touring after COVID-19 postponed the majority of her 2020 events. Tickets to all shows will go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10am local time. More information can be found at katiepruitt.com.
The "Expectations Tour" comes following Pruitt's debut 2020 album of the same name, released via Rounder Records. Co-produced by Pruitt and her close friend Mike Robinson, Expectations received a host of critical praise as well as a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.
Pruitt has kept busy while off the road, releasing an NPR Tiny Desk at Home performance which included three tracks off of Expectations: "Expectations," "Out Of The Blue," and "Loving Her." Additionally, she released a trio of new tracks, including the original song "Look The Other Way" as well as a pair of Neil Young covers, "Ohio" and "After The Gold Rush."
KATIE PRUITT: 2021 EXPECTATIONS TOUR DATES
October 27: Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indianapolis
October 28: Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
October 29: Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
October 30: Des Moines, IA - XBK
November 1: Denver, CO - Lost Lake
November 4: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
November 6: Seattle, WA - Clock-Out
November 7: Portland, OR - Bunk Bar
November 9: San Francisco, CA - Brick + Mortar
November 12: Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Café
November 13: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
November 14: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
November 16: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
November 17: Dallas, TX - Three Links
November 19: Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic (Early & Late Show)
November 20: Atlanta, GA - The Earl
November 30: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)
December 1: Washington, DC - DC9 Nightclub
December 3: New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
December 4: Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
December 5: Boston, MA - (TBD)
December 7: Toronto, ON - Monarch
December 9: Evanston, IL - Space
December 10: Iowa City, IA - Elray's
December 11: St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room
December 12: Lexington, KY - The Burl
December 14: Louisville, KY - Zanzabar