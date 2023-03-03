Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Katie Melua Releases 'Quiet Moves'

“Quiet Moves” is the third offering from her forthcoming ninth studio album Love & Money, out March 24.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Singer-songwriter Katie Melua releases her new single "Quiet Moves," the third offering from her forthcoming ninth studio album Love & Money, out March 24th via BMG. Katie, who has amassed 56 platinum certifications and 8 consecutive UK top 10 albums over her glittering 20 year career, announced the album in January with single "Golden Record," and heads off on her UK & EU tour in April & May.

Inspired by the feeling of watching her partner dance for the first time, "Quiet Moves" is blissfully at ease with itself. Its sun-dappled Balearic shuffle and endearingly intimate lyrics find Melua exploring the space between her own natural reticence and her partner's effortless unselfconsciousness - a trait she tried to emulate whilst writing the new album Love & Money.

Katie says of the track, "The idea was to create a feeling of effortlessness and ease when the listener plays this album. But how do you do that when my usual method of working can sometimes feel like taking blood out of a stone, where everything else is sacrificed. As we all know, process influences the final sensibility of the work, so if I was to embark on making a Blue-Sky record, a happy record implied that I had to lighten my approach. Not just to record making but to life in general.

I met Ollie during the pandemic and we dated by basically staying at home all the time, he moved in pretty quickly when they announced the second lockdown. That meant the first time we saw each other dancing was after nearly a year of being a couple. When I first saw him dance I fell in love with him all over again; he's just able to be totally unselfconscious. They're quiet moves, nothing flashy, but he really embodies the music.

Is it possible to make a great record without sacrificing everything else for that entire period? I had to try, cause working at the relationship was something I needed to do. The strength of feeling made it easy though. How he is, both the serious him and the relaxed him, and the kind of atmosphere that's around him. Just being in each other's zones feels good."

Produced by Leo Abrahams (Ghostpoet, Brian Eno, Regina Spektor), Love & Money was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in the summer of 2022 while Katie was pregnant with her newborn son. An exquisite collection of songs sculpted by the gratitude of their creator and the positivity found in a new relationship, it also deals with self-acceptance in the face of change and her attempts to let go of "that background belief that happiness carries less weight than its opposite."

Originally from Tbilisi, Georgia - in the former Soviet Union - Katie Melua has traveled far in every sense. After bursting into the national consciousness with her chart topping debut Call Off The Search and immortalized by modern standards such as "The Closest Thing To Crazy" and "Nine Million Bicycles," her most recent album, 2020's Album No.8, was her most critically-acclaimed to date, seeing her come of age as a lyricist, gently pushing back against the romantic idealism that forms the language of love in pop songs, and searching instead for something that felt closer to her own experience.

From whichever point you last picked up the story, there's perhaps no better time to behold the evolution of Katie Melua as a singer-songwriter than in the songs that make up Love & Money. The album will be available digitally, on vinyl and standard & deluxe CD formats. The deluxe CD includes 4 bonus tracks including a stunning duet with German recording artist Philipp Poisel.

Watch the new music video here:



Michael Major


