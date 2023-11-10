Kate Peytavin Releases Haunting New Single 'Killing Time'

Alternative-pop artist, Kate Peytavin, releases her brand new single, “killing time” today via Capitol Records / S10 Entertainment.

Written and produced by Kate herself, Alexander Flockhart aka “SANDY” (Max Martin, Kid Harpoon, Dua Lipa, The 1975), and Dean Reid (Lana Del Rey, Alessia Cara), “killing time” is another haunting track that Kate adds to her discography. Telling a tale of a push-and-pull relationship, Kate's vocals surround listeners as she sings with uncertainty about how this story may end.

“Killing time / is what we do / sit back / make a wish / say a prayer / and it might come true,” she sings within the chorus. With the intense reverb and instrumentals, listeners will feel the track take them on an out-of-body experience that will truly capture the emotions behind the song. The visualizer was created by Hannah Tacher, who serves as the junior art director at Cultured Magazine.

“killing time” serves as the follow-up of her previous three singles, “Big White Light”, “ever fallen?”, and “something's off” which have all generated over 2M streams.

For the past few weeks, Kate has been spending her time working on music with some incredible talents within the industry such as Mark Nilan, Mozella, Agrin Ahmani, Yoni Asperil, Skyler Stonestreet, PHIA, and boyblue. Closing out the year with this newest single, “killing time” serves as an introduction to who Kate will become as she enchants the world with her insanely amazing talents.

Photo: Hannah Tacher