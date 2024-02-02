Kanii, Riovaz & Nimstarr Announce Upcoming EP With New Single 'Tell Me'

Genre-blending DC vocalist Kanii (pronounced Ka-Nee) releases "tell me," a soaring new collaboration with Riovaz and Nimstarr under the moniker The Heart Racers.

Laced with emotional lyricism and energetic retro production, the track is accompanied by an equally compelling video and arrives ahead of their upcoming EP, The Heart Racers, releasing on February 23rd.

With new wave production and expressive vocals, "tell me" sees The Heart Racers dive into the depths of romantic conflict and personal transformation. Laying into the uptempo track, Kanii lets loose lyrics that feel like loving surrender. Emotional, yet exuberant, it's a song that pulls at the heartstrings on the dancefloor.

In the video, Kanii — alongside his collaborators Riovaz and Nimstarr, collectively known as the heart racers turn a bowling alley into their own party; a fitting accompaniment for a track laced with sonic nostalgia. Watch it HERE.

"tell me" is just the latest sign of Kanii's all-around talent — chic vocals and a stylistic malleability that enable him to shift between sounds and emotions with ease. It follows the November release of it was nice knowing u, a virtuosic EP coated in transparency, romance, and kaleidoscopic production. With his refined songwriting technique and all-around dexterity, the project has already picked up millions of streams, building off the success of his exiit EP, a project he released last June.

His RIAA Gold-Certified viral hit "I Know" entered the Billboard Hot 100 last spring, while "I Know (PRISVX Edit)" climbed into the Top 50 of the US Spotify Chart and Top 120 of the Global Spotify Chart, amassing north of 264M global streams. To date, Kanii has earned over 486M global streams and has been covered by Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Wonderland, Lyrical Lemonade, People, and more.

Following a sold-out headlining tour in Europe, fans can see Kanii's expansive skillset in full effect when he accompanies PinkPantheress as main support on her forthcoming US Tour. Additionally, he is scheduled to play Rolling Loud in Inglewood, CA, on March 15th. From the charts to the stage, Kanii is in the middle of a level-up that's poised to continue.

TOUR DATES:

3/15: Inglewood, CA - Rolling Loud

4/09: Subterranean - Chicago, IL - ‘it was nice knowing u' tour

4/11: Gramercy Theater - New York, NY - ‘it was nice knowing u' tour

4/12: The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA - ‘it was nice knowing u' tour

4/14: Jammin Java - Washington, DC - ‘it was nice knowing u' tour

4/17: Vinyl - Atlanta, GA - ‘it was nice knowing u' tour

4/20: Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN - Opening for PinkPantheress

4/22: House of Blues - Dellas, TX - Opening for PinkPantheress

4/24: White Oak Music Hall Downstairs - Houston, TX - Opening PinkPantheress

4/25: Emo's - Austin, TX - Opening for PinkPantheress

4/28: Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA - Opening for PinkPantheress

4/30: The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - Opening for PinkPantheress

5/01: The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - Opening for PinkPantheress

ABOUT KANII:

D.C.-born singer Kanii is focused on the future. Though he's just graduated high school, he's looking ahead to where his boundary-pushing music is taking him next with a fearless proclivity for new sounds and styles he might conquer. In doing so, Kanii continues to create energetic anthems like “I Know” from his debut EP exiit via Masked Records / Warner Records which became a cultural phenomenon amongst young people all over the world and is now RIAA Certified Gold status.

On his new EP, it was nice knowing u, Kanii trades in dancefloor-ready beats and dynamic synth melodies to create addictive refractions of R&B. Kanii may still be a teenager, but he already displays the songwriting chops of a seasoned veteran. It's a blend of old-school wisdom and new-school ingenuity, informed by the music he grew up listening to plus the digital recording software he taught himself to use.

Kanii acknowledges his influences but refuses to be pigeonholed: He wants to be boundless. Throughout it was nice knowing u, Kanii shows he isn't willing to rein himself in or commit to any one musical subgenre. His brilliance as a songwriter lies in his ability to fuse strands of pop, R&B, and jersey club—and all sorts of otherworldly sounds beyond that—into a style that feels informed by just about everything you can think of, while never sounding like any one thing in particular. He takes the familiar and makes it sound wholly new.

