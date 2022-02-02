Kamasi Washington Unveils New Song 'The Garden Path'

Kamasi Washington debuts a new song, "The Garden Path," today and will perform it for the first time ever, making his late night television debut, tonight on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Listen to the song, out via Young, below.

"The world feels turned upside down," says Washington of the song. "There's so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet-no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it's hard not to feel blind."

The song is Washington's first new, original music in nearly a year and follows several banner years for the jazz titan. 2021 saw the release of "Sun Kissed Child," a track made for The Undefeated's Music For The Movement series, and a cover of Metallica's "My Friend of Misery" for their celebrated The Metallica Blacklist compilation. In 2020, Washington released his Emmy- and Grammy- nominated score for Becoming, director Nadia Hallgren and Netflix's documentary profiling First Lady Michelle Obama.

Kamasi Washington is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer born and raised in Los Angeles. His three bodies of work to date-The Epic; Harmony of Difference, an EP originally commissioned for the 2017 Whitney Biennial; and Heaven and Earth-are among the most acclaimed of the past decade. As Told To G/D Thyself, his short film companion to Heaven and Earth, debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to widespread acclaim. Washington has toured the world over and collaborated and shared stages with Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, Herbie Hancock and many more.

Listen to the new single here: