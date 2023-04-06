Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album 'Isolation' & Shares 'In The Lobby'

Uchis’ new English language album, Red Moon In Venus, is out now via Geffen Records.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis celebrates five years since the release of her massively acclaimed debut album, Isolation, with a limited-edition blue jay vinyl available for purchase. Additionally, she shares a previously unreleased song from the Isolation era.

"In The Lobby," available today on SoundCloud, YouTube and TikTok-listen here.
Isolation was released in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture, GQ, Billboard, Stereogum, Consequence, SPIN and many more. The Gold-certified album includes Platinum-certified hit "After The Storm" featuring Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins, "Nuestro Planeta" featuring Reykon, and "Tyrant" featuring Jorja Smith.

Uchis' new English language album, Red Moon In Venus, is out now via Geffen Records-get it here. She will embark on a sold-out headline North American tour this spring and is also among the top-billed performers at Coachella.

Uchis is a Grammy Award, Billboard Latin Music Award, Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. Her 2021 smash hit "telepatía," from her critically acclaimed Spanish-language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, has been streamed more than two billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album, Isolation. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

KALI UCHIS LIVE

April 16 & 23-Indio, CA-Coachella
April 25-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park-SOLD OUT*
April 26-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall-SOLD OUT*
April 27-Irving, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
April 30-Miami, FL- FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
May 1-Orlando, FL-Hard Rock Live Orlando-SOLD OUT*
May 2-Atlanta, GA-Coca-Cola Roxy-SOLD OUT*
May 4-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall-SOLD OUT*
May 5-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall-SOLD OUT*
May 7-Philadelphia, PA-The Met Philadelphia-SOLD OUT*
May 9-Washington, D.C.-The Anthem-SOLD OUT*
May 10-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-SOLD OUT*
May 12-Toronto, ON-Coca-Cola Coliseum-SOLD OUT*
May 14- Detroit, MI-The Fillmore*
May 15- Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-SOLD OUT*
May 16-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-SOLD OUT*
May 18-Denver, CO-Fillmore Auditorium-SOLD OUT*
May 21-Portland, OR-Keller Auditorium-SOLD OUT*
May 23-Vancouver, BC-UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*
May 24-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater-SOLD OUT*
May 26-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium-SOLD OUT
May 28-Las Vegas, NV-The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas-SOLD OUT
May 30-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre-SOLD OUT
* with RAYE



