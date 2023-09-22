Kaleb Sanders Releases Debut Single 'Couple Beers From Now'

Stay tuned for more new music from Kaleb Sanders coming soon!

Sep. 22, 2023

Up-and-coming country artist Kaleb Sanders has released his debut single, “Couple Beers From Now.”

A captivating introduction to Kaleb's whiskey smooth vocals over layered guitars and pulsing drums, the track speaks to the aftermath of heartbreak and the struggles experienced as you try to move on. Produced by Brad Wagner (Jon Langston, Noah Hicks), the deceptively upbeat number is just the first taste of what’s to come from the emerging artist.

“It’s my dream to be able to create music as an artist and I’m super stoked to put this out as my first song,” shares Kaleb. “It was written by three fantastic songwriters, my roommate Cody Bradley as well as Jordan James (Andy Grammer, Hailee Steinfeld) and Jamie Moore (Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen).

When I first heard it, the song resonated with me immediately and I asked if I could cut it. Because of how I connected with its very real story, which I’ve experienced in my own way, it just made sense for this to be my debut single and it was such an honor for me to record it. I’m really blessed and grateful to put my own spin on ‘Couple Beers From Now’ and excited for it to be out in the world!”

The Florida-raised, Nashville-based artist is familiar with the true ‘southern lifestyle,’ having spent most of his days working on the family farm, caring for animals and tending to cattle. Influenced by the timeless ballads of Keith Whitey and the smooth guitar of John Mayer, Kaleb’s passion for music stems from taking long tractor rides listening to his favorite southern rock and classic country tunes that ultimately inspired him to pursue a path of his own in country music. Needless to say, this is just the beginning for Kaleb as he begins to introduce his soulful and authentic style with listeners.

Photo Credit - Luke Rogers



