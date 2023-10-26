Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Fast rising South Africa-born, Los Angeles-based indie recording artist Kaien Cruz (they/them) unveils their self-titled debut album, KAIEN, available to stream now on all platforms via The Orchard.

Known for their mesmerizing tapestry of experimental sonics, genre-bending compositions and soulful fusions, Kaien’s long-awaited LP possesses the ability to transcend listeners into another dimension.

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with their ethereal and entracing vocals as heard on new focus single “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

The latter received an invigorating remix featuring Xenia Manasseh landing on flagship Spotify R&B playlists including R&B Weekly, Fresh Finds, Tantalizers, and more.

Speaking on the inspiration behind their full-length debut album, Kaien Cruz shares, “KAIEN is a culmination of the diverse range of ebbs and flows I’ve experienced throughout my life thus far – love, heartbreak, bliss, misery, and everything that lies in the space between. I’ve been composing this body of work for years now, and it feels so surreal that I finally get to share it with the world. Genre bending, smooth vocals, and honest lyrics are my way of creating something for everyone to connect to.”

Featured in Audiomack’s “10 African Artists You Should Know About” in 2023 list, Kaien Cruz (they/them) is a genre-bending Los Angeles-based artist hailing from Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut single, "Love Me In The Dark", was nominated for Song of the Year at the South African Music Awards, which led to their first major performance for a crowd of 90,000 opening for Justin Bieber on his Purpose Tour.

Inspired, Kaien issued two EP’s independently and made their way to LA in 2022 for their first U.S. tour including appearances at SXSW and Governor’s Ball garnering support from tastemakers like PAPER, ESSENCE, EDITION Modern Luxury, OkayAfrica, METAL Magazine, and Ladygunn.

With their natural, effortless approach to style and beauty, Kaienmakes their presence heard, seen, and felt all at the same time. Currently signed to modeling agency Community New York, Kai has an authentic holistic approach to life, as they do with music, by connecting with mother earth and through meditation.

Merging culture, music, tech, and art on their own terms, their a champion for a more uplifted, inclusive generation of souls who feel different paving the way for minority artists and creatives all over the world. As the first generation of their lineage to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, Kaien is familiar with cultural fusion as a mixed race South African.

“Growing up in South Africa, my dad and his siblings would sing for fun at family functions and seeing so much untapped potential and talent in my family due to lack of opportunities for them to have pursued their passions, made me even more hungry to take my music all the way. Not only for myself but also for my family now and future family.”

Photo: Veronica Henderson