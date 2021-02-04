KIM GORDON Releases Video For 'Hungry Baby'

Today legendary musician and multi-disciplinary artist Kim Gordon releases the new video for "Hungry Baby," directed by Clara Balzary and starring Coco Gordon-Moore, produced by Ways & Means. "Hungry Baby" is on Kim's solo debut album, No Home Record, which was released last Fall on Matador Records to critical acclaim.

Clara Balzary says of the video, "I came up with the idea for the video after listening to "Hungry Baby" on a 2020 angst fueled walk around my suburban neighborhood. Coco is an amazing performer, and loved her as this character with such a raging internal world set against that quiet + empty backdrop of the parking lot. I'm so grateful to Kim for being so supportive and open to the idea. She is such a role model as someone for whom an art practice always comes before worries about ego or branding. The talented Sadie Wilking worked with Coco on choreography, and we couldn't have done any of it without the legendary cinematographer and friend, Christopher Blauvelt, who is always so generous with his craft."

No Home Record was produced largely by Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira) at Sphere Ranch in Los Angeles, along with contributions from Shawn Everett (Jim James, The Voidz, The War on Drugs) and composer/filmmaker Jake Meginsky (L'appel Du Vide). Gordon's solo debut album's title is a nod to the French-Belgian director Chantal Akerman's film No Home Movie.

"Why a solo record? And why now?," Gordon mused of the upcoming solo debut. "I don't know, but it wouldn't have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home."

Since co-founding the seminal Sonic Youth in the early 80's, Kim Gordon has remained at the nexus of music, fashion, art and (more recently) books and film. In the past few years alone, Gordon has debuted in the #1 spot on the NY Times Bestseller List with her 2015 memoir Girl In A Band, acted alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill under the direction of Gus Van Sant (in 2018's "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot"), released music and performed as one half of Body/Head alongside Bill Nace, and opened multiple solo-exhibitions at internationally renowned museums.

Watch the video for "Hungry Baby" here: