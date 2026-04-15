KATSEYE Sets August Release for Third EP WILD

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KATSEYE will release their third EP, WILD, on August 14, 2026, via HYBE x Geffen Records. WILD is the follow-up to the GRAMMY-nominated group’s 2025 EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. Pre-save / pre-order WILD HERE.

Earlier this week, KATSEYE received nominations in three categories for the 52nd American Music Awards: New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video (for “Gnarly”) and Breakthrough Pop Artist. Check out the full list of nominations and voting information here.

KATSEYE gave their new single, “PINKY UP,” its live debut last weekend at Coachella. View the video, which was directed by Bardia Zeinali (Kacey Musgraves, Troye Sivan) and produced by Roisín Moloney (Beyoncé, Lady Gaga) and features appearances by Vivian Wilson, Mel 4Ever, Katalina, Vhex and DJ Saturn Rising.

In addition to playing Coachella, KATSEYE will headline the 2026 Head In The Clouds and Hinterland Music festivals and perform at The Governors Ball. They will also return to the Sahara stage this Friday, April 17.

KATSEYE 2026 Festival Dates

4/17 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music and Arts Festival

6/5 – New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival

7/30 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

8/8 – Pasadena, CA – 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds

Photo Credit: Rahul Bhatt