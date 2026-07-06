KALEO Unveils 2027 European Dates for 'Way Down We Go' Tour

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Icelandic rock band KALEO has unveiled dates for the EU/UK leg of their Way Down We Go tour. The band will be heading to several cities in Europe and The UK in March 2027. Extending the much-anticipated North American tour, the European/UK leg will continue celebrating the 10th anniversary of the breakout record, A/B, as well as the A/B (deluxe anniversary edition) double-LP, out now via Rhino Records. Tickets for the Europe/UK leg are available now here.

News of the EU/UK tour comes after KALEO began their extensive North American Way Down We Go tour on June 27 at Los Angeles, CA's The Novo. This summer, they'll be joined by very special guests Dawes, Darren Kiely, Geoffroy, Vincent Lima, Dogpark, and 4x GRAMMY-nominee, singer-songwriter Elle King as they make their way up the West Coast, through the Rocky Mountains then into the Midwest and Canada before finishing on the East Coast in August. Notable stops include Colorado's famed Red Rocks, NYC's Pier 17, and Nashville’s Pinnacle.

On June 12th, the band released their much-anticipated A/B (deluxe anniversary edition) double-LP, out now via Rhino Records. As well as commemorating their breakout record — which spawned hits like “All The Pretty Girls,” “No Good,” and the sensation “Way Down We Go,” which has nearly 4 billion streams and has been featured in over 3 million TikToks — with a digital deluxe edition, KALEO will be pressing the album, alongside never-before-heard recordings and iconic live performances of original songs, into a limited edition vinyl double-LP.

The deluxe anniversary 2LP highlights the vinyl debut of the “Way Down We Go” stripped version, “Up In The Sky,” a studio track previously unreleased outside of Iceland, and the premiere of a new spin on an old classic, “Still No Good," which features an accompanying music video filmed at United Record Pressing, the same location they filmed the original "No Good" video.

WAY DOWN WE GO TOUR EUROPE/THE UK SPRING 2027

MARCH

1 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

2 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

4 - Stockholm, SE - Annexet

5 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen

8 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal

9 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal

11 - Cologne, DE - Palladium

14 - Madrid, ES - Live Las Ventas

15 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

17 - Milan, IT - Fabrique

19 - Warsaw, PO - COS Torwar

20 - Prague, CZ - Forum Karlin

22 - Munich, DE - Zenith

23 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622

25 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena

26 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer

29 - Berlin, DE - Uber Eats Music Hall

30 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

APRIL

1 - Paris, FR - Zenith Paris La Villette

3 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

6 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

8 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

WAY DOWN WE GO TOUR NORTH AMERICA SUMMER 2026

JULY

6 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion ^

7- Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

10 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte !

14 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah’s Stir Cove !

18 - Kansas City, MO Grinders !

19 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !

21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed !

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Mejier Gardens !

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore !

25 - Quebec, QC - Agora $

27 – South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom ^

28 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^

30 - Fairlee, VT - Lake Morey Resort

AUGUST

1 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama Resort +

4 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

7 - New York, NY - Pier 17 #

8 - Washington, DC – Anthem &

SEPTEMBER

9 - Ottawa, ON - History Ottawa

11 - New Glasgow, OE - Sommo Festival

! DAWES

+ ELLE KING

# DARREN KIELY

^ VINCENT LIMA

$ GEOFFROY

& Dogpark

Photo credit: Justin Pagano / @thecontentgod

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