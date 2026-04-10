K8A to Present Solo Debut Album Release Concert for WORADJ ALLE at Roulette

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After more than two decades immersed in Ethiopian music - including eleven years living in Addis Ababa - New York based violinist, composer, and bandleader Kaethe Hostetter, aka K8A, is stepping forward with her debut solo album: Woradj Alle: Impressions of Ethiopia (available on all formats from Domino Sound Records, 4/20/26). The album's release coincides with K8A being named a 2026 Jerome Foundation Awarded Artist at Roulette Intermedium, who will host a multimedia release celebration on Tuesday, 4/28.

At this concert, K8A will present a multimedia expansion of Woradj Alle, bringing the music into the immersive visual world with projections and a short DJ set of rare Ethiopian and Eritrean 45s that she collected.

Built from live-looped violin and electronics, the music unfolds as a ritual performance: hypnotic, textural, and immersive-Ethiopian melodic systems refract through dub minimalism, psych abstraction, and avant improvisation. Not fusion, but more transmission- music that blurs memory, place, and time. Each composition functions as a vignette: portraits of people, fleeting encounters, and atmospheres from the years she called Ethiopia home.