K-Pop Spotlight: NCT 127 Embraces Their Signature Sound on Latest Comeback '2 Baddies'

NCT 127 is back with their latest high-energy comeback, '2 Baddies' from their 4th full album of the same name. The song features the group's signature sound and a punchy chorus.

The group dropped the music video for the title track a day early, which features "dynamic and colorful cinematography", bright neon colors, and bold looks on the group's nine members.

Watch the '2 Baddies' Music Video

'2 Baddies' Tracklist

01. Faster

02. 질주 (2 Baddies)

03. Time Lapse

04. 불시착 (Crash Landing)

05. Designer

06. 윤슬 (Gold Dust)

07. 흑백 영화 (Black Clouds)

08. Playback

09. Tasty (貘)

10. Vitamin

11. LOL (Laugh-Out-Loud)

12. 1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)

Listen to '2 Baddies'

Who are NCT 127?

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single "Fire Truck" and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) NCT #127 (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows. Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP Limitless (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album Regular-Irregular (2018).

What's Next for NCT 127?

The group is playing two shows in America next month as part of their 'NEO CITY - THE LINK' tour, in Los Angeles, CA and Newark, NJ on October 6 and 13 respectively. Find tickets here.