Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight
Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight
K-Pop Spotlight: NCT 127 Embraces Their Signature Sound on Latest Comeback '2 Baddies'

K-Pop Spotlight: NCT 127 Embraces Their Signature Sound on Latest Comeback '2 Baddies'

The song features the group's signature sound and a punchy chorus.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

NCT 127 is back with their latest high-energy comeback, '2 Baddies' from their 4th full album of the same name. The song features the group's signature sound and a punchy chorus.

The group dropped the music video for the title track a day early, which features "dynamic and colorful cinematography", bright neon colors, and bold looks on the group's nine members.

Watch the '2 Baddies' Music Video

'2 Baddies' Tracklist

K-Pop Spotlight: NCT 127 Embraces Their Signature Sound on Latest Comeback '2 Baddies' 01. Faster
02. 질주 (2 Baddies)
03. Time Lapse
04. 불시착 (Crash Landing)
05. Designer
06. 윤슬 (Gold Dust)
07. 흑백 영화 (Black Clouds)
08. Playback
09. Tasty (貘)
10. Vitamin
11. LOL (Laugh-Out-Loud)
12. 1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)

Listen to '2 Baddies'

Who are NCT 127?

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single "Fire Truck" and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) NCT #127 (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Group title at several South Korean music award shows. Members Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP Limitless (2017); Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album Regular-Irregular (2018).

What's Next for NCT 127?

The group is playing two shows in America next month as part of their 'NEO CITY - THE LINK' tour, in Los Angeles, CA and Newark, NJ on October 6 and 13 respectively. Find tickets here.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Stephi serves as Managing Editor for BroadwayWorld, and has been a member of the team for over five years. Among many hats, she curates the daily "Wake Up With BWW" briefing,... (read more about this author)


Meet the Cast of 1776, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of 1776, Beginning Previews Tonight!
September 16, 2022

1776 begins previews on Broadway tonight, Friday, September 16, ahead of its official opening on Thursday, October 6, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
Words From the Wings: SIX's Keri Rene Fuller on Her Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!Words From the Wings: SIX's Keri Rene Fuller on Her Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!
September 11, 2022

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Keri Rene Fuller from Six, who told us all about her favorite backstage moments, must-have snacks, and more! 
K-Pop Spotlight: ONEUS is Back With Eden-Themed Album 'MALUS' Featuring Refreshing Title Track 'Same Scent'K-Pop Spotlight: ONEUS is Back With Eden-Themed Album 'MALUS' Featuring Refreshing Title Track 'Same Scent'
September 7, 2022

ONEUS is back with their latest album 'MALUS', featuring the refreshing title track 'Same Scent.' The song is being described as akin to the group's 2020 single 'A Song Written Easily', taking on a softer sound to their recent title tracks like 'Bring It On.'
Words From the Wings: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Shares Her Favorite Backstage Moment, Pre-Show Rituals, and More!Words From the Wings: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Shares Her Favorite Backstage Moment, Pre-Show Rituals, and More!
August 29, 2022

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Dana Steingold of Beetlejuice, who told us all about her favorite backstage moments, pre-show rituals, and more!
Words From the Wings: INTO THE WOODS' Cole Thompson Shares Backstage Memories and More!Words From the Wings: INTO THE WOODS' Cole Thompson Shares Backstage Memories and More!
August 22, 2022

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Cole Thompson from Into The Woods! Cole shared his backstage must-haves, pre-show rituals, and more.