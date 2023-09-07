Julian Casablancas & the Voidz Announce NY Residency

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 8 at noon est.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Julian Casablancas & the Voidz Announce NY Residency

In the shadow of the Williamsburg Bridge, stands the guardian of underground music in NY, a venue of the immortals, Baby’s Alright.

To celebrate the 10th year since its inception and birth – a grand heralding is to be had (lain) in her honor. Julian Casablancas+The Voidz will return to New York to re-christen the mysterious Murmrr Theatre, who’s dark and grandiose halls have spent years in silence, a silence to be BROKEN starting on All Hallow’s Eve 2023 for THREE nights. 

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 8 at noon est.

The Voidz, a band known for punishing yet harmonious chaos, has been absent from any live stage in New York for four long years. Formed in 2014, The Voidz is comprised of Julian Casablancas, Jeff Kite, Jereamy “Beardo” Gritter, Amir "Yag-man" Yagmai, Jake Bercovici, and illustrious drumming phenom Alex "the Cat" Carapetis.

Over the course of two albums—the daring 2014 debut Tyranny and its 2018 follow-up Virtue — the Voidz’ wild genre-splicing were embraced by fans of all genres and critics alike, developing an underground cult following. The Voidz simply refer to their style (semi-jokingly) as "prison jazz."

They’ve furthered their mutant-pop tendencies via collaborations with like-minded artists as diverse as Daft Punk (“Instant Crush”, “Infinity Repeating”), Mac DeMarco (“Did My Best”), and an original song for the game, Grand Theft Auto.

In the summer of 2023, the Voidz’ forward-in-all-directions mindset continued to run rich - they released a new track, “Prophecy Of The Dragon” to critical acclaim, collaborated with Daft Punk and also made their live return - a multi-night, sold-out residency at San Francisco’s famed and mystical Great American Music Hall.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Fefe Dobson to Release EMOTION SICKNESS Album This Month Photo
Fefe Dobson to Release 'EMOTION SICKNESS' Album This Month

Multi platinum recording artist, Fefe Dobson, will release her new album ‘EMOTION SICKNESS’ via 21 Entertainment. The album, which includes the singles “I CAN’T LOVE HIM (AND LOVE YOU TOO)”, “HUNGOVER”, “RECHARGE MY HEART” AND “FCKN IN LOVE”, which charted in the top 40. Pre-save the album now!

2
New Joni Mitchell Song Like Veils Said Lorraine Released Photo
New Joni Mitchell Song 'Like Veils Said Lorraine' Released

Joni Mitchell has unveiled a never-before-heard song “Like Veils Said Lorraine” today from the forthcoming Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975). Mitchell wrote “Like Veils Said Lorraine” and recorded it as a demo in late 1971/early 1972 at A&M Studios in Hollywood, CA. Watch the visualizer video for the song now!

3
Photo: Cher Unveils Christmas Album Cover; Get a First Listen Photo
Photo: Cher Unveils Christmas Album Cover; Get a First Listen

Cher has unveiled the cover of her upcoming Christmas album, which appeared to be titled 'Christmas.' The album will be released later this year. Check out the photo now! Find out everything we know about the album so far here.

4
Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs Photo
Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo is confirmed to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The performance will happen just days after Rodrigo's new album, 'GUTS,' is released tomorrow, September 8. Earlier this summer, Rodrigo released 'vampire,' the lead single from her sophomore album. The track was followed by 'bad idea right?,' which was released in August.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CHICAGO