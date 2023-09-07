Julia Wolf Releases New Track 'Wishbone'

Earlier this year, Wolf embarked on a solo sold-out headline tour and spent the summer opening up for Quinn XCII on his sold-out tour.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Julia Wolf Releases New Track 'Wishbone'

Following the release of her captivating debut album Good Thing We Stayed, indie-pop darling Julia Wolf returns with new single “Wishbone.” The track captures Julia’s effortless ability to fuse vulnerable lyricism with a hard-hitting production of live drums and electric guitar, reminiscent of her alt-rock roots. 

On the inspiration behind “Wishbone,” Julia states, “Wishbone is the devastation that comes with having feelings for someone who is intentionally on and off with you. It’s the moments of hope paired with days of no communication. It’s a painful experience I’m so fully aware of as it’s happening and yet can’t stop myself from going back to again and again, becoming so sore, but always craving more.”

Featured in People Magazine’s Spring Emerging Artists to Watch list, Julia has earned continued praise from Associated Press, PAPER, V Magazine, Young Hollywood, and more. She’s also performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

2023 has been a huge year for Julia – on top of releasing her debut full-length in the beginning of this year, she also embarked on a solo sold-out headline tour and spent the summer opening up for Quinn XCII on his sold-out tour. Up next, Julia will be lighting up the stage at Austin City Limits this October. 

You better hold on tight spider monkey – more coming from Julia Wolf soon… 

 Photo Credit: Mallory Turner 


