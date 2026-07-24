Joudy Channels Burnout Into New Single 'PERMANENT MAINTENANCE'

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Singer-songwriter Joudy has released a new single titled PERMANENT MAINTENANCE, a track drawn from her personal experience with ongoing burnout and the feeling of running on empty without relief.

Brooklyn-via-Venezuela outfit Joudy released their album Permanent Maintenance on July 24, 2026 via Trash Casual. Setting aside the evocative lyrics and lush soundscapes of their earlier releases, the band embraces lyrical and sonic directness on the record, distilling their soaring rock into something heavier, hot-blooded, and cathartic.

Taking their album title from a mechanic shop of the same name, there is a throughline of machine-made elements across the record. Frontman Diego Ramirez recognized he had existed in survival mode for so long that this album was the first time he stopped to process. Mirrored by a political climate that banks on constant burnout, Permanent Maintenance is a record of personal stories that reach across an entire society.

''Permanent Maintenance' is about accepting that we're never finished—that healing, love, resistance, and self-discovery are all part of a lifelong process of becoming,' says Ramirez.

Originally formed in their hometown of San Cristobal, Venezuela, in the mid 2010s, before the band members fled the intense political climate that was brewing in their home nation, Joudy's journey has taken a long road from South America to the east coast of the United States. 'A frustrated dream that we've carried for years' is how Ramirez refers to it. The band is rounded out by Hulrich Navas (drums) and Carlos Rey (bass).

Across Permanent Maintenance, Joudy leaves little room for nuanced interpretation on these songs that recount a relationship on the brink. Lines like 'do what you're gonna do, come, I'm not fing scared' ('Bow') or 'we are in perfect danger' ('Three Dollar Bill') drip with unfiltered sentiment and seethe on top of the gritty hooks that pack the record.

Joudy have always tried to make sense of 'this messy universe,' and while the wide angle lens fantasies of their previous albums sought to do that through grand expositions, Permanent Maintenance brings the narrative down to that most acute of human experiences, to love and to lose.

'Pain is a fine knife sharpened by love,' Ramirez concludes with emotional clarity on the band's most vital, intense era yet.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Duque

After performing at SXSW back in March, and playing a string of shows across the state of Florida, Joudy are now out on their album release tour. Kicking things off with a hometown album release show at TV Eye in Brooklyn, Dead Tooth, Desert Sharks, and Dawglet joined the band for a celebratory night. See all upcoming tour dates here.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

July 24 - Pawtucket, RI - News Cafe (w/ Ghosts in the Snow, People Eating Plastic)

July 25 - Medford, MA - Deep Cuts (w/ Baabes, Capo Regime, Parachute Club)

July 26 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine (w/ Qween Kong, Death Valley Sun Troopers, Egg!)

July 30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Bond St Basement (w/ Sunshine Spazz, 37 Houses, Child Eater)

July 31 - Washington, DC - Simple Underground (w/ Knave, Toro)

August 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Nikki Lopez (w/ The Stone Eye, Rope Trick, Hot Manana)

Ahead of the album's release, Joudy released official videos for each single, creating a dark, cinematic world to pair with the album. For 'Nail', the band is urgently fleeing the scene in a car chase. '(I Love You) Dummy' is an isolated, moody performance. The video for 'Three Dollar Bill' is a surreal karaoke-comedy fever dream, setting the dial somewhere between public access TV, late-night hallucinations, and a dive bar singalong. And in the most recently released video for 'Hammer,' the whiplash of touring and living on the road is given a visual.

PERMANENT MAINTENANCE TRACKLIST

'Hammer'

'Queen'

'Nail'

'Three Dollar Bill'

'Whiskas'

'(I Love You) Dummy'

'Bow'

'Swans'

'Shovel'

'Dear'

Photo Credit: Gabriel Duque



Photo Credit: Gabriel Duque

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