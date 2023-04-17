Joshua Radin Reveals New Single 'Man Of The Year'

JOSHUA RADIN is back with the intimate new single "Man of the Year", taken from an upcoming collection "though the world will tell me so, volume 2" (coming 23 June).

The new single arrives as the US troubadour embarks on a European tour this month. Remaining tickets are on sale now here.

Featuring his signature acoustic guitar and gentle vocals, "Man Of The Year" finds Joshua Radin exploring his personal struggles with intimacy and vulnerability. As he explains:

"I build walls around myself, always terrified of being hurt, making myself too vulnerable, which is I'm sure why the music I write is the exact opposite - I try to create a world in which I want to live."

"I wrote this song for someone who scares me" he adds. "Actually, I write a lot of songs for the very few people in my life who scare me in some way, the ones who I feel could hurt me. I was thinking this might be a song that could find its way on to the radio, calling out to her through speakers, letting her know that I won't run away from her anymore, that I'm ready to be the best version of myself."

Taken from 'though the world will tell me so, volume 2', the EP is the follow up to '...volume 1' which was released earlier in 2023. Collectively they make for a breathtaking trove of songs inspired by Joshua's time on the road in 2022. Rather than wait for inspiration to strike, Radin seeks it out wherever possible.

To that end, in the Autumn of 2022, he left his material existence in the rearview, grabbed a backpack, packed his guitar, picked up a pen and a pad, and sought new stories to tell. "I felt like I was going to live the life of a kid on a gap year after high school," he smiles. "However, it has helped my writing and my soul. I feel so much freer."

Travelling with nothing more than the essentials (and enough tools to be creative), Radin recorded 'though the world will tell me so, volume 1' in places such as Stockholm, Paris, and Lisbon. Tracks like the softly anthemic "I'm Just Different," piano-laden "Broken," and "Running from the Dawn" instantly reacted with audiences, as the EP generated over 2 million Spotify streams and counting.

"Throughout the album, I'd say the common thread is this," he elaborates. "For my entire life, I've felt like the world was telling me something which I didn't necessarily agree with. I've always thought about how to do things a bit differently, whether it's the way I wrote, recorded, or released this album or the way I've been living my life, it's somewhat of a rebellion against the way the world says these things are supposed to be or happen". Vol.1 is available to hear in full now, here.

On its heels, the full picture came into focus with the follow-up 'though the world will tell me so, volume two' (arriving 23rd June 2023). Gems he's learned as of late glisten at the heart of the five-track EP. Essentially penned in the track order, the momentum moves forward in tandem with these realisations.

"We're always being told different things depending on which country we're in and what corporation is in control," he notes. "Every time the world's telling me something it depends on which region I'm in. So the more regions I travel to, the more different experiences I'm going to have. I've realised my soul is aided by hopping on a different train and not knowing the destination. Every day is like a clean slate. I just know my purpose is to step on stage and try to make people feel. When fans come to my concerts, they don't come to dance or party; they come to feel something. I write songs to connect with the rest of the world."

'though the world will tell me so, vol 2' will be released on 23rd June 2023 via the Nettwerk label, with all 10 tracks from the project set to be available digitally and as a vinyl package.

Currently in the midst of a European tour in support of his latest work, Joshua Radin has been performing in the UK & Ireland this week. Remaining dates are as follows:

JOSHUA RADIN - UK & IRELAND TOUR 2023

17th April - Liverpool, UK @ PHASE ONE

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. For further details of the wider European tour head here.

Support for the UK & Ireland shows will come from Dublin risers VNXI. Consistently selling out shows in their homeland and across the pond of late, the quartet create ambitious rock songs uplifted by a palpable pop ambition, and a healthy dose of good old-fashioned hometown authenticity. Catch them touring as a duo and trio with Joshua this Spring...

Photo credit: Minna Ýr Jóhannsdóttir