Jon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining Tour

32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is sharing a brand-new song "Howdy Howdy Howdy," just in time to kick off his LET'S GET ROWDY TOUR next weekend (2/24).

Penned by Langston with Jordan Gray and Jacob Rice, the off-the-clock party anthem is produced by Rice and Jody Stevens. Langston's signature gritty vocal is accompanied by steel guitar and a toe-tapping rhythm on par with country music's best-loved throwback hits.

"This is a fun, honky-tonk barn burner that gives off a 90s and early 2000s vibe, with a little rock mixed in," shares Langston. "It captures the feeling of my live show in song form and fires me up to hit the stage. The fans love to get rowdy at our shows, so this song is going to fit right in with our crowd."

Langston will bring "Howdy Howdy Howdy" and more fan-favorite tracks to his headlining LET'S GET ROWDY TOUR, kicking off Friday, February 24 in Bristol, TN. Langston will play for fans in markets across the country including Charlotte, NC and Birmingham, AL through June. Tickets for the LET'S GET ROWDY TOUR are available now at here. Later this year, Langston will join Luke Bryan for select dates on the COUNTRY ON TOUR.

Jon Langston's LET'S GET ROWDY TOUR Dates:

February 24 - Bristol, TN - SideTracks

February 25 - Murfreesboro, TN - Tennessee Miller Coliseum

March 3 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

March 4 - Greenville, SC - The Blind Horse Saloon

March 9 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

March 10 - Rootstown, OH - The Dusty Armadillo

March 11 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

March 31 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

April 1 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

April 15 - Chesapeake, VA - The Eagles Nest Rockin' Country Bar

April 20 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

April 21 - Champaign, IL - The City Center

April 22 - Peoria, IL - Crusens Farmington Road

May 5 - Pensacola, FL - Wild Greg's Saloon

May 6 - Lakeland, FL - Wild Greg's Saloon

May 27 - Placida, FL - Boca Grande Sandbar*

June 3 - Hobart, IN - Hometown Jams*

June 16 - Bay City, MI - Bay City Country Music Festival*

*= festival date

About Jon Langston:

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would be a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly.

He picked up his guitar - untouched since eighth grade - and re-taught himself how to play. Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote, and now certified GOLD by the RIAA. That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams.

Once a fan attending Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019. Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan's label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville.

He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2022, and his recent releases "Give You My All and "Beers Got Drank" follow tracks including "Back Words," "Try Missing You" and "When You're Lonely," highlighting his adept songwriting and classic country influences. He released his anticipated EP Now You Know in 2019, featuring six original songs he co-wrote.

Langston's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts. Catch Langston out on the road for his headlining LET'S GET ROWDY TOUR this spring.