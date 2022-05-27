Jon Langston Drops Powerful Rendition of 'If You Want Love'

32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is giving his take on NF's "If You Want Love," with a compelling cover of the track out today.

"I'm a huge fan of NF," Langston shared on Instagram, "so getting the opportunity to release my own version of a song that means so much to me is so surreal."

The emotionally charged rendition follows the release of Langston's current single "Back Words," spinning on Country radio airwaves now. He's on the road now for his headlining ALL GOOD OUT HERE TOUR, hitting Augusta, AR tomorrow (5/28) plus Holiday, FL (6/3), Grayson, GA (6/4), and Myrtle Beach, SC (6/5) next weekend. For tickets and more information visit here.

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would be a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly.

He picked up his guitar - untouched since eighth grade - and re-taught himself how to play. Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote, and now certified GOLD by the RIAA. That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams.

Once a fan attending Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019. Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan's label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville.

He recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut, where he performed his new single "Back Words" - out now. "Back Words" follows recent releases "Happy Ever After," "Try Missing You" and "When You're Lonely," highlighting his adept songwriting and classic country influences. He released his anticipated EP Now You Know in 2019, featuring six original songs he co-wrote.

Langston's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts. Catch Langston out on the road for his headlining ALL GOOD OUT HERE TOUR.

Watch the performance here: