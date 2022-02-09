John Vanderslice Releases 'Pylon Shadow' with New Band

Today, indie icon John Vanderslice is announcing a new band, named after the password that encrypted the dark web market Silk Road, ORANGEPURPLEBEACH sees the veteran producer & songwriter completely embrace the deconstructed, electronic heavy approach he's explored across his latest collection of EP's.

In the early days of 2020, Vanderslice decided to close the San Francisco branch of his legendary recording studio Tiny Telephone, where he had produced records for Death Cab for Cutie, Spoon, Deerhoof, The Magnetic Fields, and countless others.

He packed his bags and moved to Los Angeles, where under the stillness of lockdown he began to shed his dedication to analog recording, and explore radically different approaches to songwriting. Culling inspiration from electronica and hip-hop, and songwriting tips from the late David Berman, Vanderslice broke down the components of his songs into their most fundamental pieces, foregrounding texture and rhythm over traditional song structures.

"Pylon Shadow", the first single off his new album d E A T h ~ b U g, is a sonic fever dream, bit crunched percussion and stuttering synths dominate the foreground, his voice a detached and surreal guide. It's a preview of what is to be a landmark record in his already hefty catalog; the sound of an artist discovering a new voice. Reflecting on the album, Vanderslice explains "I'm interested in making more abstract and surreal music, and I want to recede as the narrator and face of my own music."

The album release coincides with a brand new podcast produced by TrueAnon, that details the rise and fall of Tiny Telephone, and explores the question of whether a career in the arts is a sustainable pursuit. Episodes 1 & 2 of Keep The Dream Alive are available now.

d E A T h ~ b U g comes paired with a 12-part 16mm film directed by Serena Hughes and Sammy Lamb commissioned by John Vanderslice..

Listen to the new single here: