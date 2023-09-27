John Buffalo to Release Self-titled Debut Album in November

John Buffalo will be releasing his self-titled debut album on November 10th.

John Buffalo will be releasing his self-titled debut album on November 10th via State Fair Records. The Texas musician, songwriter, engineer, and producer is best known as John Dufilho from his work with Dallas’ The Deathray Davies, CLIFFFS, I Love Math and John Singer Seargent (to name a few).

He is also a drummer for Denver’s indie stalwarts The Apples In Stereo and a collaborator and producer for Ben Kweller and Rhett Miller of the Old 97's. Dufilho is ready to share his first album as John Buffalo this fall, a collection of electronic songs that embody John’s indie music roots while evoking sounds of Devo and Beck.

Along with the news of the LP, John Buffalo is excited to share “I Got This Now,” a song featured on the new album that affirms his positive attitude after surviving a near death experience.

“‘I Got This Now’ was the first song I wrote for this record. The goal was to make a
completely different sound than anything I’ve written or recorded before. I used an Arturia synthesizer and drum machines. As I finished it, I thought – that was fun. I’ll prob never play this for anyone. I’ll just keep it for myself. This led to writing and recording 10 more. Now friends keep saying it sounds like fed up Beck, which I like.” – John Buffalo

Last year, Dufilho ended up undergoing massive bypass surgery (2x) after an initial alarming routine visit to the doctor that sent him immediately to a cardiologist. The San Antonio native discovered he was suffering from a hereditary condition and needed open-heart surgery stat. A healthy person his entire life, the news came as quite a shock and being a musician, he did not have the kind of health insurance or savings to pay for the life-saving procedure.

On top of that, his main source of income had dried up due to COVID-19. He found some financial assistance from an organization called the Musician’s Health Alliance, but still had insurmountable medical debt to deal with and that’s where Stephen King comes in. One of his fans told him about The Haven Foundation – a non-profit started by King with the sole purpose of helping freelance artists who have dedicated their life to their craft and have experienced a “career threatening” emergency.

The application must be submitted in writing via mail and that’s exactly what John did. To his surprise and relief, they covered the entire procedure, offering him the highest grant amount to date.

Despite some complications with the surgery (it had to be repeated a second time due to internal bleeding), John survived and began his long road to recovery – part of which stipulated he could not lift anything heavier than 5 pounds. That meant no guitars, no drums, and certainly no live performances.

Itching to get back to work, John started playing on a synth and drum machine and, while he didn’t know where these sessions would lead at the time, he was creating his first all-electronic album which he decided to record under the moniker John Buffalo. John Buffalo is due out November 10th via State Fair Records. Stay tuned for more new music & videos leading up to the album release as well as news of some live shows.

Dallas friends can come hear the album early at an exclusive listening party on October 24th at Ladylove Lounge and Sound from 8-10pm and see the band live at The Kessler on release day, tickets Click Here.




Mixed by veteran producer Austin Seltzer (Royal and the Serpent, Maggie Lindemann, Beauty School Dropout), the new independent track blends pop sentiment with an alt-rock guitar-driven sound. Hard-hitting and bold-faced in its delivery, “In my mind we are all insane” makes a strong statement for Kate as an explosive artist with staying power.

Dynamic singer songwriter and actress TRUTH HURTS reminds fans she is still "Addictive" with new single 'RnB Love', a sneak peek to her upcoming She-P #revelations, a grown woman's musical diary. Get ready for an unapologetic yet relationship WOKE Truth based on female empowerment.

Youth Fountain, the emo / pop-punk project from guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, is thrilled to share its new single “Roses In My Backpack”, out now via Pure Noise Records. A vulnerable new track that was written during a particularly difficult time in Zanon’s life, “Roses In My Backpack” is a song about feeling like there’s no way out.

Sum 41 make a boisterous return with “Landmines”, their newest single and first release on Rise Records. “Landmines” is a testament of going to hell and back for the ones that matter – vocalist Deryck Whibley paints a picture of dodging shrapnel and smoke, but valiantly holding on to the ones you love.

