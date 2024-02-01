Jeff Larson to Release Solo Album 'Adobe Home'; Co-Produced With AMERICA's Gerry Beckley

The album will be released on April 19.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 3 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Jeff Larson to Release Solo Album 'Adobe Home'; Co-Produced With AMERICA's Gerry Beckley

JEFF LARSON will release his first solo full-length album in a decade—the melodically sparkling and CA-themed ADOBE HOME—April 19 via Nashville-based label Melody Place.

Produced by the veteran California singer-songwriter with Gerry Beckley of America, the album will be launched March 8 with the LARSON composition “Something of A Dream.” The 13-track album comes on the heels of IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, the veteran singer-songwriter's acclaimed 2023 six-song tribute EP to the late iconic singer and songwriter Tim Hardin.

LARSON wrote eight of the songs on ADOBE HOME: two with legendary songwriter Jack Tempchin (of the Eagles' “Peaceful Easy Feeling” fame); one with Beckley, and one with Robert Lamm of Chicago. It's an album with subject matter that touches on people, places, and things with styles ranging from Americana, folk-rock, power pop, and some jazz elements. See the track listing below.

“This project started in 2020 when I just moved to the San Diego area (from the San Francisco Bay area),” says LARSON. “Exploring and learning about my new surroundings influenced several songs, starting with ‘Adobe Home,' ‘This Summer,' and ‘Better Part of the Morning.' I've continued my ongoing collaboration with co-producer and friend, Gerry Beckley,” he adds.

“We help each other as sounding boards on the production side, we co-wrote one song, and he plays bass and keyboards throughout the album. I also became friends with Jack Tempchin, who is a neighbor. Along with producing a record for Jack, we co-wrote a couple of songs for this album. I think it captures the time it was written and the emotions I went through.”

ABOUT JEFF LARSON:

JEFF LARSON is a veteran singer-songwriter from the San Francisco Bay area. Musically, Jeff got his start under the wing of producer Elliot Mazer (Neil Young, The Band) playing in clubs and venues throughout the Bay area. As a native Californian, the influences are obviously present and reach from the golden era of L.A.'s Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter scene to the Bay area's musical heritage and the tension between the two.

While remaining a solo artist, he's collaborated with Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, Chicago's Robert Lamm, John Blakeley of The Sandals, and Eagles songwriter Jack Tempchin, among others. His prolific body of work created over the years has been released by various means and labels with licensing opportunities with JVC Victor Japan, Universal / Rhino, BMG and others from The Netherlands to Japan.

“Larson's earnest vocals and unwaveringly engaging folk-rock-country songs have an alluring feel,” wrote the San Jose Mercury News in 2011 about his album The World Over. “Larson's warm, wonderful songs will grab you immediately and just get better with each subsequent listening. Every one of the 10 numbers here proves to be an individual gem.”

Photo credit: Patrick Fore



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lana Del Rey to Release New Country Album Lasso Photo
Lana Del Rey to Release New Country Album 'Lasso'

Lana Del Rey will be releasing a new country album this year. The Grammy-nominee's new album will be called 'Lasso' and will be out in September, she announced at a recent Billboard event. Del Rey also revealed that Jack Antonoff – who has also worked with Taylor Swift, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more – is producing the album with her.

2
Holly Macve Releases New EP Time Is Forever Photo
Holly Macve Releases New EP 'Time Is Forever'

Holly Macve has released her first new project in almost three years - a five-track EP titled Time Is Forever. Marking a new beginning for the Irish-born, Yorkshire-raised songwriter, the EP is spearheaded by new single ‘Dreamer', and available now via Loving Memory Records / Believe.

3
Video: BRIDGERTON Debuts First Look at Footage From New Season Photo
Video: BRIDGERTON Debuts First Look at Footage From New Season

The new season stars Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), and more. Watch the video now!

4
Registrations Open Today For Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition Photo
Registrations Open Today For Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition

Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition presented by Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Guitar Festival is opens to entrants from around the world for the 2024 online audition round.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'
Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'Zacari Entrances On New Single 'Ocean'
Beans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour DatesBeans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour Dates
Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'Craft Recordings Announces 'Small Batch' Reissue For Isaac Hayes' Earth-shattering 1969 Hit Record 'Hot Buttered Soul'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM Video
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Video
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN