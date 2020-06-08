JayDaYoungan Releases Debut Album BABY23

Louisiana born platinum rapper JayDaYoungan has released his long-awaited debut album, Baby23. The album boasts 23 tracks, including singles "23 Island", "Perky Activated", "38K", "Touch Your Toes" (ft. Mulatto), with Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, Dej Loaf, and Mulatto featured.

Listen below!

Baby23 is an authentic glimpse into who JayDaYoungan is and how he got here. "I stand on 23 as a brand. Michael Jordan is my favorite basketball player. It's my auntie's number (who passed away in a tragic car accident Jan 23, 2011.) I've got a son now, so he's 23 Baby. Everything is dedicated to him. This is my first child, my first album, and my story," Jay says.

"Lyrically, some of the songs are about pain. Some of them are good things. Some of them are about my wife and what we're going through. It's all of the smiles and all of the frowns. You're hearing the good times and the bad times from me. It's versatile."

Bogalusa, Louisiana gave rise to JayDaYoungan. In just four years, the rapper and singer has gone from anonymity in his hometown to platinum success, 1.6 billion-plus global streams, acclaim by The FADER and more.

After casually writing rhymes in class, he started to take hip-hop seriously in 2016. He first joined forces with FG Famous for "Stick Up," generating 1.1 million YouTube views. Turning heads locally, he ignited a prolific string of projects, including his breakout mixtape Ruffwayy [2017], The Real Jumpman 23 [2017], Wake Up [2018], 23 [2018], Forever 23 [2018], Endless Pain [2019], Can't Speak On It [2019], and Misunderstood [2019]. Along the way, he inked a deal with Atlantic Records, as single "23 Island" achieved a platinum plaque with over 152 million streams. JayDaYoungan also toured with Comethazine last year, playing sold-out shows across the country.

Related Articles View More Music Stories