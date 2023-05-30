Jauz Releases House-Fueled New Single 'What I Wanted'

‘What I Wanted’ marks the beginning of another huge year for Jauz with more exciting releases to be expected from the artist in the months to come.

Global hitmaker Jauz is back from the studio this week with the release of his newest single, ‘What I Wanted’ via his house music imprint, Bite This!

Set for release on May 26th, ‘What I Wanted’ delivers a stunning insight into the evolution of the LA-based artists’ production over the last decade. 

After the success of his single ‘S.O.S’ ft. Zeds Dead & Nicole Millar earlier this year, ‘What I Wanted’ brings Jauz’s second single of 2023 and it does not disappoint. The track delivers his staple tech-house-inspired synths and a gritty bassline, layered with dreamy female vocals that result in the perfect summer anthem to carry out into the festival season.      

Having established himself as one of dance music’s biggest tastemakers, Jauz has earned his way to the top over the last ten years with his chart-topping hit singles, ‘Feel The Volume’ (over 30 million streams) and ‘Rock The Party’ (over 25 million streams) and hosts two million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

In 2018, his #1 album “The Wise & The Wicked” reached the top of the charts on iTunes Dance within 90 minutes of release, catapulting the young artist into a forward-moving momentum that has yet to slow down. The DJ and producer has headlined festivals across the globe including Ultra Music Festival, Life Is Beautiful Las Vegas, EDC Japan, Tomorrowland, HARD Summer, and many more. 

Last summer, Jauz released the "Block Party EP", coinciding with his nationwide tour of the same name, where he brought out shark conservation organization Beneath The Waves to help educate fans on the importance of preserving our oceans.

Jauz even swam with sharks in a mini-documentary filmed and released by the aquatic activists. He continues to dive into a more nuanced sound with his deep house project Off The Deep End (OTDE), playing OTDE sets at Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Suwannee Halloween.

The Bite This! label head continues to foster the house music culture alongside traveling nationwide for his Off The Deep End tour. Outside of his busy new life as a father, Jauz celebrated another year of hit releases with 69M streams and 11.7M global listeners in 2022. 

Listen to the new single here:



