Jason Scott & The High Heat Share New Single FAST AS I CAN CRAWL

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Jason Scott & The High Heat have released a new single, FAST AS I CAN CRAWL, a track built on a slow-burning groove that chronicles a toxic relationship. The song is featured on the band's upcoming album PLAY BOY, set for release via Leo33. Led by songwriter Jason Scott, the Oklahoma City band pairs gritty, groove-laden rock with lyrics that take a wry look at American life.

Over a slow burning groove, Jason Scott & The High Heat detail a love affair gone wrong on new single 'Fast As I Can Crawl.' It's a relationship so toxic that Scott promises to 'be back as fast as I can crawl.' The track is a standout from their upcoming album Play Boy, out September 18th via Leo33. On Play Boy, the band comes swaggering out of the gate, their gritty, groove-laden rock the perfect complement for lyrics that examine the absurdity of American life with tongue planted firmly in cheek. Jason Scott & The High Heat are here for a good time, whether it's at a rowdy honky tonk or a seedy rock club.

The band is led by Jason Scott, a songwriter whose Pentecostal upbringing, years spent as a preacher-in-training, and eventual crisis of faith give him a storyteller's edge and a unique perspective on life, love, and modern struggles. Produced by Scott and Taylor Johnson at Lunar Manor in Oklahoma City, OK, and Blackwatch Studios in Norman, OK, Play Boy finds the band refining their rollicking sound, while Scott's lyrics have never been sharper.

Play Boy comes as the band prepares for a busy Summer. Following an opening slot for Morgan Wallen, who handpicked the band, Scott & The High Heat will play a slew of festivals this Summer, including Bourbon & Beyond, Born & Raised, Peacemaker, FloydFest and The Long Road, among others. The band will also head to the UK and Ireland for a run of shows around their Long Road appearance.

Born and bred in Oklahoma City, Jason Scott & The High Heat have been blazing their own trail since their debut album, Castle Rock, lit up critics at NPR, BBC Radio, and beyond. With a sound that fuses heartland rock muscle and country grit, they don't just blur genre lines--they stomp right over them.

On stage, the band is pure wildfire - raw, unfiltered, and impossible to ignore, lighting up festivals like Stagecoach, Born & Raised, and Mile 0 Fest and opening for acts such as Wyatt Flores and 49 Winchester. Their 2025 album American Grin turned the heat up even further, marrying groove and grit with sharp, lived-in storytelling. As Rolling Stone puts it, the Oklahoma band are 'taking an honest and often humorous look at a U.S. existence,' while Holler calls American Grin 'a masterpiece not only in sound but in substance… a roadmap for this weird and wonderful ride of existence.'

Jason Scott & The High Heat 2026 Tour Dates

Aug 7 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Aug 8 - Eagle, CO - Eagle River Jamboree

Aug 12 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

Aug 14 - Red River, NM - 8750 Music & BBQ Festival

Aug 15 - Grand Lake, CO - Buffalo Days

Aug 21 - El Reno, OK - Canadian County EXPO & Event Center

Aug 24 - Belfast, UK - Limelight

Aug 25 - Dublin, IE - The Academy

Aug 27 - Camden, UK - Electric Ballroom

Aug 29 - Lutterworth, UK - The Long Road Festival

Aug 30 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

Aug 31 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

Sept 5 - Manchester, KY - Manchester Music Fest

Sept 6 - Snowshoe, WV - Ballhooter Festival

Sept 9 - Nashville, TN - Skinny Dennis (Pre Play Boy Album Release Party)

Sept 17 - Pryor, OK - Born & Raised

Sept 19 - Chattanooga, TN - The Barrelhouse Ballroom

Sept 20 - Asheville, NC - Revival Asheville

Sept 21 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

Sept 23 - Knoxville, TN - Barley's Taproom

Sept 25 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

Sept 29 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

Sept 30 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Oct 2 - Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Festival

Oct 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red West Music Festival

Nov 22 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest

Play Boy was produced by Scott and Taylor Johnson at Lunar Manor in Oklahoma City and Blackwatch Studios in Norman, Oklahoma. The release arrives as Jason Scott & THE HIGH HEAT prepare for a run of summer festival dates, including Bourbon & Beyond, Born & Raised, Peacemaker, FloydFest and The Long Road, along with a string of shows in the UK and Ireland. The band's 2025 album AMERICAN GRIN followed their debut, CASTLE ROCK, which drew attention from NPR and BBC Radio.

Photo Credit: Wes Walker



Photo Credit: Wes Walker

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