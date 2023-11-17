Janalynn Castelino Releases New Rendition of 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

The track is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Janalynn Castelino Releases New Rendition of 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Janalynn Castelino has released a beautifully soaring rendition of the Elvis Presley classic ‘Can't Help Falling In Love' today.

The multilingual singer-songwriter and academically trained doctor has imparted a colourful vibe to her version, delivering emotionally charged lyrics with high-end vocals cocooned in a glossy character. The single is available to stream & download now on all digital platforms and its visual accompaniment can be watched on her Official YouTube Channel.

Janalynn's version recorded in an acoustic cohesive style celebrates the joys of love and romance.  Her unique voice tonality that's instantly identifiable shines like a lighthouse in the fog. The versatile singer, who turned 25 in October this year adds her exceptional vocal prowess to every track she delivers. She's imparted her personal layer of depth to the already mesmerising classic.

With her Italian-folk single ‘Bella Ci Dormi' that released earlier this year, Janalynn captivated an array of global audiences on the strength of her vocal powerhouse. A student of medicine, who initially started off by posting covers to YouTube as a hobby,  Castelino first gained recognition with her viral music videos amassing over millions of views across YouTube. Her ability to transition across an intersection of languages in different genres has enabled Dr. Janalynn to carve a distinctive image for herself as an artist along with building a loyal fan base of over millions across social media. 

Watch the video here:



